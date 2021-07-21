Lovecraft Country season 2 isn't happening after HBO canceled the supernatural drama.

Fans had hoped the monster-filled adventures weren't over, but HBO decided against making another season of the show — just a couple weeks before Lovecraft Country racked up 14 Emmy nominations.

The horror series is set in the segregated Jim Crow era in the United States of the 1950s. The characters face all sorts of monsters — both the supernatural kind and the racist human kind.

The story follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) on a road trip with friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to search for his missing father. Along the way, they encounter vampire-like creatures and menacing human cops. The show balances a fantastical tale with the dangerous reality of being Black.

In early July, HBO said in a statement, "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Lovecraft Country season 2 plans

In response to the cancellation, Green posted her plans for Lovecraft Country season 2, which won't come to pass.

"A taste of the Season 2 Bible,” she tweeted. “Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. #noconfederate”

Her post includes a map that teases season 2 "begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit." The country, called "Sovereign States of America,” is divided into four areas: Jefferson Commonwealth in the Northeast, New Negro Republic in the South, the Whitelands between them and the Tribal Nations in the West.

After the Emmy nominations — which included Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Majors and Outstanding Lead Actress for Smollett — Green tweeted an outline of Lovecraft Country season 2. It is divided into sketches for 10 episodes and there's even a section for season 3 and beyond.

Lovecraft Country season 1 finale explained

While the plans for Lovecraft Country season 2 aren't likely to come to fruition, they were set up by the action-packed season 1 finale.

Atticus (aka Tic) and Letitia (aka Leti) acquired the Book of Names and reading it transported them to the ancestral realm, where they talked to Tic's mother, great-grandmother and ancestor Hanna how how to defeat Christina from achieving immortality on the autumnal equinox.

When they travel to Ardham, they discover they're too late. Christina, disguised as Ruby, slices Tic for his blood and becomes immortal. But Tic has known he would die all along, so Ji-Ah uses her Kumiho tentacles to connect him to Christina. Tic's sacrifice allows Leti's spell to work and take away all magic from white people, including Christina. "Magic is ours now," Leti declares.

Christina is left trapped in rubble, until Dee arrives and uses her new mechanical arm to crush her to death.

At the end, Leti, Ji-Ah and friends carry away Tic's body. In voice-over, Tic asks his father, Montrose, to be a parent to his and Leti's unborn baby.