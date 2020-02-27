Love Is Blind season 2: Release date, cast and everything we know

Will we all live happily ever after and get Love Is Blind season 2? Netflix's dating reality series generated a ton of buzz on social media for its insane premise, which sees couples meet and get engaged without seeing each other.

Love Is Blind season 1 ended with a wedding finale episode on Feb. 27 that saw two couples (Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett) get married. The rest of the Love Is Blind cast did not say "I do," though some may still be dating. Viewers will find out when Netflix releases the Love Is Blind reunion special on March 5.

But will the addictive show (with celebrity fans including Chrissy Teigen and Shonda Rhimes) be back with a new cast, more drama and more heartbreak? We have everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 2.

Bad news, fellow pod people: Netflix has not renewed Love Is Blind season 2 yet.

The good news is that the show has been so successful that it would be a dumb move on Netflix's part not to order Love Is Blind season 2.

For its reality series, Netflix has been slow to announce renewals for more seasons. We still don't know if The Circle season 2 (US) is happening or if we'll continue following the Navarro squad in Cheer season 2.

Netflix, don't leave us hanging!

Love Is Blind season 2 cast

Even though Netflix hasn't ordered Love Is Blind season 2 yet, the show may be filming with new cast members (or may even be done with filming). Love Is Blind season 1 filmed back in 2018, so it's possible that a new batch of cast members have met in pods, coupled up, vacationed in Mexico and said "I do" or "I don't."

Love Is Blind season 2 trailer

Stay tuned for the Love Is Blind season 2 trailer after Netflix renews the series.

Love Is Blind concept: How does it work?

Love Is Blind season 2 will likely retain the same format as season 1, though there's a chance that a few elements are added.

Love Is Blind puts a serious twist on the typical dating reality series. It's like the love child of The Bachelor meets Married at First Sight. Netflix puts 30 men and 30 women through a speed dating process — but nobody can physically see each other. Instead, a man and woman enter connected pods and talk to each other through a wall.

The initial dates last seven to 10 minutes, but after that, the cast members have total control. They can choose who to go on more dates with and how long to spend time with them.

Then, after 10 days of pod dating, a man can propose to a woman. If she accepts, they could finally meet face to face.

After that, the engaged couples go to Mexico for a romantic vacation. They stay at the same resort, so they are forced to meet some of the other people they dated during their time in the pods.

Once the vacation is over, the couples move into the same apartment complex. Each engaged couple gets used to living with each other, meet their partner’s family and friends and learn more information about their backgrounds and finances.

Then comes the wedding day, when each couple faces each other at the altar and decide to get married to break up.

In Love Is Blind season 2, we'd like to see a longer season that follows more couples. Fun fact: During season 1, eight couples got engaged but the show only focused on six (the two couples who weren't included didn't end up getting married).