Xbox Live is down — latest updates on major outage
Global outage means players unable to login, play games
The Xbox Live service appears to have gone down around 11 AM PST.
Reports started flooding DownDetector a little after 11 AM with a huge spike around noon. Reporting has decreased since but according to the Xbox Status site, the ability to login is still down.
Xbox Support acknowledged the outage at 11:55 AM, but has not provided any updates as to why the service might down.
Close to 1:15 PM Pacific, Xbox Support reported that the investigation into the outage was taking longer than expected.
The status page still lists Accounts & Profiles as having issues with a pending resolution.
Our investigation is taking longer than expected, thank you for your patience and reports! We'll continue to update here and on our status page, https://t.co/kQKp1MgssY https://t.co/nNYKQKZcxLJuly 2, 2024
