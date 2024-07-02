Live

Xbox Live is down — latest updates on major outage

Global outage means players unable to login, play games

News
By
published
Xbox Live logo
(Image: © Shutterstock)

The Xbox Live service appears to have gone down around 11 AM  PST. 

Reports started flooding DownDetector a little after 11 AM with a huge spike around noon. Reporting has decreased since but according to the Xbox Status site, the ability to login is still down. 

Xbox Support acknowledged the outage at 11:55 AM, but has not provided any updates as to why the service might down.

Refresh

An image of an Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Close to 1:15 PM Pacific, Xbox Support reported that the investigation into the outage was taking longer than expected.

The status page still lists Accounts & Profiles as having issues with a pending resolution.

An image of an Xbox controller and Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Close to 1:15 PM Pacific, Xbox Support reported that the investigation into the outage was taking longer than expected.

The status page still lists Accounts & Profiles as having issues with a pending resolution.