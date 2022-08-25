Xbox at Gamescom 2022 live blog: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires, Sea of Thieves and more

If you’ve been waiting for the Xbox Gamescom 2022 presentation, then your wait is almost over. Microsoft’s big gaming presentation in Cologne, Germany will start in just a few hours, and Tom’s Guide will be live-blogging the whole event, bringing you the latest news as it happens.

In fact, Microsoft has been pretty forthcoming about what it plans to show off at Gamescom 2022. As such, we have a complete list of Xbox games to expect — or perhaps “nearly complete,” since we would not be shocked if Microsoft plans to add in a surprise or two along the way.

First and foremost, if you want to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2022 conference for yourself, it should be pretty easy to do. The event starts at 5 AM PT/8 AM ET/1 PM BST on August 25. Oddly, Microsoft has not yet posted a link to the video stream. However, the event should be available on the official Xbox YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. We’ll embed a link on this page when we’re able.

Now, for the games. Here’s what Microsoft plans to show off, according to the official Xbox Wire blog:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (8 AM ET)

(8 AM ET) A Plague Tale: Requiem (8:40 AM ET)

(8:40 AM ET) Sea of Thieves (9:00 AM ET)

(9:00 AM ET) Lies of P (9:35 AM ET)

(9:35 AM ET) Gunfire Reborn (9:55 AM ET)

(9:55 AM ET) High On Life (10:15 AM ET)

(10:15 AM ET) Planet of Lana (10:35 AM ET)

(10:35 AM ET) Grounded (10:55 AM ET)

(10:55 AM ET) Pentiment (11:30 AM ET)

(11:30 AM ET) Under the Waves (12:05 PM ET)

(12:05 PM ET) Minecraft Legends (12:30 PM ET)

(12:30 PM ET) Age of Empires IV (1:05 PM ET)

Some of these games are already out; others are still in the works. Likewise, some of these games, we’ve known about for a while, while others are new as for Gamescom 2022. The one thing they all have in common is that they’ll all be available on Xbox consoles — and that Microsoft wants to highlight them.

The “biggest” games on the list seem to be Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves, A Plague Tale: Requiem and Age of Empires IV, three of which are already out. However, Microsoft could always decide to throw some new Xbox Game Pass or hardware announcements into the mix. Remember: We’re still waiting on cloud gaming for non-Game Pass titles, as well as Microsoft’s elusive Xbox streaming device.

For the moment, there’s not much we can do except for Microsoft’s stream to begin. (Unless you’re at Gamescom, in which case you can drop by Microsoft’s booth and play some of these titles for yourself.) Just be aware that the stream will take four hours, and include a lot of in-depth interviews with developers. It’s probably not the kind of thing you’ll want to watch start-to-finish, so use the list above to learn when your favorite game will be the center of attention.