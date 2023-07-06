Threads is here — live updates and first impressions of Instagram’s Twitter rival

Refresh

(Image credit: Threads) Threads has surpassed 30 million sign-ups, according to Mark Zuckerberg. In a thread of his own, the Meta CEO reported shared: "Feels like the beginning of something special, but we've got a lot of work ahead to build out the app."



This makes it seem like some of the early woes and feature limitations won't last long.

Threads might be at the top of the app store charts, but that doesn't mean it's a perfect app. In fact, the more time users spend on Threads, the more they're likely to discover things they wish the app did differently. Our very own Henry T. Casey, Managing Editor of Streaming and Entertainment (Follow Henry T. Casey on Threads) has some thoughts about Threads's early setbacks: Right now, my biggest annoyance is about following back new followers. The menus are just failing to show you much, specifically your own ‘followers’ screen which doesn’t have follow back buttons. Instead, you have to jump into each profile one by one. Also, of course, Instagram filled the Threads timeline with stuff you didn’t ask for. It’s not a huge shock since the Instagram app already does this. Waiting for a “Following” tab at the moment. I’m a little bit worried about the emphasis about ‘creators,’ a vague and nebulous group which often includes more spon-con than a NASCAR racer’s uniform. For the love of god, let us disable reposts for people who over-share. But there is a silver lining: The biggest thing Threads gets right is side-scrolling images. Perfect way to tell a story. Feels like a throwback to film reels.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Tom's Guide) Threads vs. Twitter Let's talk about the biggest differences between Threads vs. Twitter. ICYMI, Threads is arriving at a time when Twitter is undergoing controversial changes that are driving even long-term users to alternative micro-blogging platforms. If you're following Threads coverage, you might see the app dubbed a "Twitter killer." But do these apps truly serve the same purpose? Account management: Twitter is an independent platform in the sense that's not tied to another social media account the way that Threads requires you to have an Instagram account. What's more, you'll need to delete your Instagram account in order to delete your Threads account, whereas your Twitter account can be shut down without impacting your other social media pages. Content feeds: As for what you see, on Twitter you can curate your post feed rather thoroughly, controlling what it is you want to be served. On Threads, there's only one feed that seems to pull in a mixture of the accounts you follow as well as trending posts, almost like your main Instagram feed merged with the Discover page. You can only block accounts and mute words from your Threads feed at this time. Search: In terms of search, on Twitter you can look up words or phrases to see all publicly-available recent and relevant posts. On Threads, you can only search for accounts. This makes Threads less of a destination for news or trending topics than Twitter. Posting: What you can post on Twitter and Threads is virtually the same. You can share images, videos, articles and, of course, short messages. The key difference is that the Threads character limit is 500, while the Twitter character limit is just 280. Engagement: Re: engagement, Twitter and Threads are actually pretty similar, too. Both have a like button, comment tool, repost and quote function, and share options. Price: Threads is completely free to use, and as of now, is ad-free. Twitter, on the other hand, has some features locked behind the subscription-based Twitter Blue, with pricing starting at $8/month or $84/year.

(Image credit: Future) Time to talk about my first impressions. Over 12 hours as a Threads user later, I’m surprised to see a majority of my Instagram mutuals have also launched accounts and shared around their Threads handle (shameless plug, mine is @348634.) From my understanding, friends who rarely or never used Twitter have hopped on the Threads bandwagon, suggesting the Instagram integration is helping the app's cause. I'm excited to see people who are a bit more... calculated?... about what they share on Instagram show a bit more of their voice on Threads.

(Image credit: Future) Tom's Guide is on Threads! For now, we're experimenting with the content we share on Threads. Check out our profile here and let us know which kinds of posts you're interested in by hitting the heart icons.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Wondering how to sign up for Threads? As long as you already have an Instagram account, it’s a breeze. Once you’ve downloaded Threads from your respectives smartphone OS’s app store (links above) you can simply log in using your Instagram account credentials. Once you’ve logged in, you’ll have the option to carry over your Instagram profile details and follow the same people you follow on Instagram who have also joined Threads. Of course, you could skip both of these if you want, tailoring your profile page to your liking and finding accounts to follow via the search tab.