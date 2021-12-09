The Game Awards 2021 live blog — all the big winners and game reveals as they happen

The Game Awards 2021 are nearly here, and Tom's Guide will provide live coverage for the big event as it happens. For those who aren't familiar with them, the Game Awards are exactly what they sound like: a big, showy event where host Geoff Keighley recognizes the best PS5 games, the best Xbox Series X games, the best Nintendo Switch games and the best PC games from the past year.

However, the awards themselves are only part of the show's appeal. During the show, major publishers often announce big games, or provide updates on hotly anticipated ones. Highlights from previous shows included new information about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima and Dragon Age 4, among other big titles.

Gamers who tune in this year can also expect performances from Imagine Dragons and Sting this year. Previous musical acts included Green Day, Chvrches and Eddie Vedder.

Finally, Keighley doesn't run a one-man show. Instead, celebrities often hand out awards, ranging from prominent game developers to Hollywood stars. Last year, presenters included Brie Larson, Stephen A. Smith, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan, just to give a quick cross-section. Tonight's show is likely to be just as star-studded.

If you'd like to follow along yourself, check out our tutorial on how to watch the Game Awards 2021. If you just need the basics:

The Game Awards 2021 takes place today 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on December 9, or 1 AM BST on December 10. You can watch the whole show for free on YouTube or Twitch. It's also embedded below, for your convenience.

Tom's Guide will provide up-to-the-minute coverage of the event, complete with award winners, game announcements and performance highlights. We'll also include screenshots of new games, and trailers whenever possible. After the event is done, we'll use this page to recap what happened, so you can see all the winners and announcements in one place.

Until then, enjoy the awards, and may the best games win!