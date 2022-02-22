Slack is down — live updates on the outage

Refresh

Some of my colleagues who hadn't previously been able to access Slack this morning are now able to log in. There's no update from Slack on either Twitter or its own Service Status page, but it could be encouraging news.

(Image credit: Slack) This is interesting. Slack appears to have decided the problem is worse than it realised — it's changed its message from 'Incident' with a yellow triangle symbol beside it to a big red 'Outage' symbol with the message 'Slack is not loading for some users.' Plus, where before its dashboard had green ticks by certain elements of the service it now has red outage symbols by them all. Either things just got worse or they've finally got around to updating the page.

(Image credit: Slack) It's time for another no-news-is-bad-news update from Slack. Essentially, they're still trying to fix the problem. "We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll be back with another update in 30 minutes. Feb 22, 3:54 PM GMT"

OK, before you get too excited Slack is definitely not back 100%. Some of my colleagues are able to post now (as am I), but some aren't. And some can't log in at all. It's all rather confused.

Getting reports from my colleagues that Slack is now back! Indeed, messages from the Tom's Guide team appear to be posting now, though Slack hasn't yet updated its System Status.

Slack has posted another update but I'm afraid there's no news. Essentially, it's the previous two updates combined into one. Not entirely sure what the point of posting it was, but I guess it shows they're still trying to fix things in the background. "Slack is not loading for some users. We are continuing to investigate the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available. Feb 22, 3:23 PM GMT"

(Image credit: Down Detector) Quick check in on Down Detector in search of good news… No, still down. But at least the number of reports is falling.

slack is down. CARRIER PIGEONS, IT'S YOUR TIME TO SHINE! pic.twitter.com/W0UcLEvaAZFebruary 22, 2022 See more Meanwhile, Twitter user @Alexiskleinman thinks a low-tech alternative is the solution. That's great, Alexis, but can a carrier pigeon send a vaguely amusing GIF?

Slack is down which means work is cancelledFebruary 22, 2022 See more Slack is currently trending at number two in the U.S. and (big surprise here) lots of people are complaining/joking about the outage. "Slack is down which means work is cancelled" as posted by Twitter user @Phil_Lewis_ is a fairly common sentiment. No word on whether Phil's boss agrees.

(Image credit: Down Detector) While we don't know what's causing the Slack problems, the fact that Amazon Web Services is also down — and from almost exactly the same time — points to the fact that they might be connected. The only other service suffering an outage right now is github — but the issues there don't overlap neatly with those on Slack and AWS, so maybe they're not connected at all.

Ah, another update from Slack. The latest news is that… there'll be more news soon. The update says: "We're still working towards a full resolution. We'll be back with another update soon. Thank you for your patience. Feb 22, 2:44 PM GMT" Not a lot to go on there, then.

The problem isn't an entirely straightforward one — because some aspects of the service do still appear to be working. The website loads without any issues in my browser and I can still see all messages that were posted before the problems began. However I'm unable to send messages — which is a bit of an issue for a messaging service.

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhfFebruary 22, 2022 See more And Slack's own Twitter account has also confirmed that some customers may be experiencing issues and that they're sorry for the disruption. I should think so — I'll struggle to get through the working day without Tom's Guide's Watercooler channel.

(Image credit: Down Detector) Down Detector has also recorded the problems on Slack, with reports peaking at 9.20 a.m. ET, although they do appear to be easing slightly now.