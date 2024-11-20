Reddit down — live updates on outage
Reddit down for thousands
Reddit appears to be suffering a sudden outage as over 35,000 reports started rolling on Downdetector this morning, around 12:15 p.m. PT (3:15 p.m. ET).
The Reddit app is favored for people posting about a variety of subjects. It being down has a significant impact on thousands of Redditors seeking information or trying to post.
We've contacted Reddit for comment on the outage.
Reddit confirms outage on Twitter
Yes. We're working on it. https://t.co/8MZVlusmD7November 20, 2024
The Reddit Status account confirmed that Reddit is down but that they are working on the issue.
The Status page currently says that "This incident affects: reddit.com (Desktop Web, Mobile Web, Native Mobile Apps, Comment Processing, Spam Processing)."
Basically everything.
Reddit status intermittent
Access to Reddit appears intermittent, a Tom's Guide colleague got the above image when they tried to access the website.
However, others were able to get on to the main page, though it did appear sluggish.
I was able to access the site but received an error message before it reloaded to the same error message above.
Which reads, "upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure"
Reddit acknolwedges outage
Shortly after the outage began, the Reddit server status website changed showing that something was affecting the service.
A note at the top of the page reveals that reddit is working on the issue.
The X Reddit Status posted a similar message at 12:38 PM Pacific.
Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/PLSwLrcuYdNovember 20, 2024