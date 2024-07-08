Massive internet outage — Call of Duty going down, NYTimes and Reddit coming back

Refresh

(Image credit: Downdetector) Reddit updated its status page with a note changing to status to "Monitoring." The company says, "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." With user reports for Reddit going down to almost zero, it appears the fix is working as intended. The same holds true for Spotify, NYTimes, Twitch, CNN, Target, and several other websites that were having problems. Call of Duty and Ticketmaster problems are still on the rise, though. Call of Duty's baseline number of reports is 13 and it's currently at 542, which is a sizable increase. However, Activision's status page shows "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" as online on all platforms, so the issue has aparently not its made way to company yet.

Lord the internet down.July 8, 2024 Users are starting to take to social media to complain about a general internet outage, with some even saying the whole internet is down for them. Is the internet down for some peopleJuly 8, 2024 Some users are reaching out to see if others are suffering from the same problems, and based on the reports, we're seeing a drop in some and a rise in others. For example, now Call of Duty and Ticketmaster are seeing huge increases in outage reports, while Reddit and The New York Times are decreasing. We've seen some X posts speculating that the weather situation in Texas could be somehow related to the intermittent outages, but we haven't received official confirmation from any affected companies. 🚨🇺🇸HURRICANE BERYL DISRUPTS INTERNET AND CELL SERVICE IN HOUSTONMany Houston residents are struggling with internet and cell signal issues due to Hurricane Beryl.NetBlocks reports connectivity is down to 30% in Houston, leaving over 2 million without power.AT&T and Xfinity… pic.twitter.com/LJOTon6E3AJuly 8, 2024

(Image credit: Downdetector) We started to see a noticeable downturn in the number of reports on some websites, but that seems to have shifted, with The New York Times seeing a sharp increase in down reports again. Clearly, this is an inconsistent issue spreading around the internet. At the same time As NYT is seeing an increase, Reddit's reports are continuing to go down and Twitch's user issues remain steady. For its part, Reddit's status page says its "experiencing an elevated level of API errors and are currently looking into the issue." What's more interesting is that only the desktop web version of Reddit showing issues on the company's website.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Interestingly, some members of the Tom's Guide team are reporting that they can't load some of the affected websites from their computer on their home network but they're working fine from their phone when connected to cellular. There doesn't appear to be much logic behind the outages. For some (like me) everything works perfectly fine. For others, it works from one type of connection and not another.

(Image credit: Pinterest) Reports of outages at Pinterest have dropped to almost zero in the last few minutes, indicating that things have stabilized there. According to the company's status page, everything is up and running as usual. In fact, July 8 shows "No incidents reported today," so it appears that whatever was happening was short-lived, at least for Pinterest. For the other sites like Spotify, Reddit and NYT, reports are still coming in, though they've slowed down substantially.

(Image credit: Downdetector) As the outage goes on, it's becoming more apparent that this is an intermittent issue that doesn't always impact all users. I still have no problems accessing Reddit and NYT, while some colleagues can't access many major websites. Since the issues started, we've seen the first notable downturn in the amount of Reddit outage reports. What started with the graph spiking heavily in an upward trend has slowly begun to decrease, which could mean whatever issue was taking over the internet is slowing down.