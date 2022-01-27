Live
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 live blog — follow the launch as it happens
By Roland Moore-Colyer published
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 has been released today, bringing in a new budget entry to the GeForce RTX 30-series.
With a $250 MSRP, it's the cheapest way to get hold of Nvidia's latest GPU tech, which has improved ray tracing and access to DLSS 2.0.
But like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the RTXC 3050 isn't expected to be easy to find or be had at its expected price, thanks to ongoing chip shortages and high demand meaning scalpers and reseller could hike the prices of the budget graphics card up to unreasonable levels.
Read on as we breakdown the release of the GeForce RTX 3050 and aim to flag sellers and stocks.
No sign of the GeForce RTX 3050 yet. But this card is available in laptop from, so check out these RTX 3050 laptops at Newegg if you've decided that a keenly-priced gaming laptop may be the way to go.
This ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop with the RTX 3050 and an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor for $1,599 caught our eye.
The actual expected launch time of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is 9 a,m, ET and 2 p.m. GMT, so expect to see the card pop up on the likes of Best Buy, Newegg, and more very soon.
Good morning America! With the U.S. starting to wake up, we expect some keen PC gamers to be on the look out for GeForce TX 3050 stock in American retailers. So come with us as we go on the search for RTX 3050 sellers.
