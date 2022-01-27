Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 live blog — follow the launch as it happens

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 has been released today, bringing in a new budget entry to the GeForce RTX 30-series.

With a $250 MSRP, it's the cheapest way to get hold of Nvidia's latest GPU tech, which has improved ray tracing and access to DLSS 2.0.

But like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the RTXC 3050 isn't expected to be easy to find or be had at its expected price, thanks to ongoing chip shortages and high demand meaning scalpers and reseller could hike the prices of the budget graphics card up to unreasonable levels.

Read on as we breakdown the release of the GeForce RTX 3050 and aim to flag sellers and stocks.