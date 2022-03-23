Nothing event live blog — all the big news as it happens

The Nothing live event is promising something, and that’s likely to be a smartphone from the mind of Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus.

Pei left the company in September 2020 to start a new venture in London named Nothing, which to date has produced the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of stylish wireless earbuds that deliver what’s to be expected for their $99 and nothing more.

All the rumors so far point towards Nothing showing off a smartphone today, especially as Pei was snapped with what looked like a prototype device at Mobile World Congress this year. Add to that Pei’s OnePlus heritage and a smartphone would seem likely.

The big question is whether it will aim to be a flagship Android killer as OnePlus phones used to be before they slowly moved into the flagship arena themselves, or if the Nothing phone will target the budget sector in a bid to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2 and Google Pixel 5a.

Whatever Nothing does, we’ll find out in today's “The Truth” keynote hosted by Pei.

How to watch Nothing's The Truth event

Nothing's The Truth event will start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT today (March 23).

It’ll be live streamed on YouTube — we’ve embedded the video below — and we’ll be keeping track of all the news and leaks ahead of the event, plus the announcements from the event itself, right here.