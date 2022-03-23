Live
Nothing event live blog — all the big news as it happens
We'll bring you the latest news from Nothing's The Truth event as it happens
By Roland Moore-Colyer Contributions from Marc McLaren published
The Nothing live event is promising something, and that’s likely to be a smartphone from the mind of Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus.
Pei left the company in September 2020 to start a new venture in London named Nothing, which to date has produced the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of stylish wireless earbuds that deliver what’s to be expected for their $99 and nothing more.
All the rumors so far point towards Nothing showing off a smartphone today, especially as Pei was snapped with what looked like a prototype device at Mobile World Congress this year. Add to that Pei’s OnePlus heritage and a smartphone would seem likely.
The big question is whether it will aim to be a flagship Android killer as OnePlus phones used to be before they slowly moved into the flagship arena themselves, or if the Nothing phone will target the budget sector in a bid to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2 and Google Pixel 5a.
Whatever Nothing does, we’ll find out in today's “The Truth” keynote hosted by Pei.
How to watch Nothing's The Truth event
Nothing's The Truth event will start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT today (March 23).
It’ll be live streamed on YouTube — we’ve embedded the video below — and we’ll be keeping track of all the news and leaks ahead of the event, plus the announcements from the event itself, right here.
The speculation is nearly over.Press "Set reminder". You’re getting a peek at our next product tomorrow.#Nothingevent23 March 14:00 GMT.March 22, 2022
Most of what we know about today's The Truth event (which admittedly isn't much) comes from Nothing's own announcements and Tweets about it.
It's said that it will "share news about our 2022 roadmap + a new opportunity for community investment," and in a series of posts on Twitter has also revealed that it will definitely be showing off a new product of some kind.
While we can't really see the phone in the image, what's interesting here is that Pei is speaking to Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's CEO, which would suggest a Qualcomm chipset will power the phone.
Whether it'll be the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a less powerful chip is unclear — but presumably we'll find out soon.
Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXmMarch 7, 2022
So far all we've really heard about the Nothing phone, which some are dubbing the Phone (1), is a photograph of what appears to be a concept handset in Nothing founder Carl Pei's hands, captured at MWC 2022 and posted by leaker Evan Blass' evleaks Twitter account.
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's live blog for Nothing's The Truth event. We don't know exactly what we'll be introduced to later, but we're excited to find out.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you updated on any pre-event leaks and the announcements as they happen.
