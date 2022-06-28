Live
Nintendo Direct livestream: All the news, leaks and rumors so far
Follow all the news from the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase
By Roland Moore-Colyer published
Today’s Nintendo Direct promises to give us a look at what to expect from the Japanese games giant over the next 12 months or so, just don’t expect to see a Nintendo Switch 2.
Kicking off at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. BST, the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase is set to focus on third-party developers making games for the Nintendo Switch. As such, don't expect to see the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 to pop up.
But Nintendo’s partners tend to make innovative and creative games for the Switch, such as Mario + Rabbids, developed by Ubisoft but set in the 'Mario Universe’ — we could get a release date for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope today.
Aside from some rumors and speculation, Nintendo has been very tight-lipped about what will be in this Direct. But as we near the livestream launch time, we’ll aim to bring you the latest tidbits of news, and, ofc course, a blow by blow account of the Direct itself.
How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase
The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will take place as a livestream that will be broadcast today (June 28) at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. BST.
The livestream will be hosted on Nintendo's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), where you can subscribe and get tap the notification bell to get alerted to when the stream is live. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't appear to have a holding video in place for the livestream just yet.
Dear UK friends,GoldenEra is Now Available on Digital and OnDemandPRIMARY OBJECTIVES: Check out @primevideouk @iTunes @GooglePlay @skytv and @Rakuten to Learn More.@N64Memories @N64Today @n64thstreetgifs @n64lifepodcast @N64Vault @n64 pic.twitter.com/L8FJRDtQYdJune 27, 2022
So a new GoldenEye 64 documentary is in the works, exploring the iconic James Bond Nintendo 64 game. So this has got me (Roland Moore-Colyer) thinking about whether we'll hear about more third-party N64 games get added to the Nintendo Online service.
GoldenEye 64 was developed by Rare, a developer now under the banner of Xbox Game Studios. But I see no reason why Goldeneye couldn't be ported over to the Switch, along with other Rare N64 era games like Banjo-Kazooie. Maybe this is wishful thinking, but I guess we'll see pretty soon.
We're expecting to see a good suite if indie games get announced today or ported over from other consoles to the Nintendo Switch.
Getting the Outer Wilds on the Switch would be something we'd like to see, as that space-based time loop title that blends puzzling and exploration would work very nicely on Nintendo's hybrid console. Fingers crossed.
Venga, a disfrutar mañana del Direct. Empezamos a las 15:30 con @AlvaroMortem, como siempre. https://t.co/j1q3fWT3xa pic.twitter.com/ZAU5stBxbjJune 27, 2022
So some more last minute rumors have arrived in the form of Square Enix's action RPG, NieR: Automata potentially coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Spanish games journalist Nacho Requena claims that "there will be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms… it’s been available for four years now.” And that was followed up by him sharing a Gif of Nier director Yoko Taro; check out our interview with the elusive game director. So we can posit that NieR: Automata could be announced for the Switch today.
"A new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showca—"me: a'ight cool. *sleeps* pic.twitter.com/2oxqdAow3KJune 27, 2022
It doesn't seem like there's a lot of people getting hyped for today's Direct. Some appear to have been put off by the "Mini" suffix.
If you're only interested in Mario and Zelda than perhaps this won't be the Direct for you. But we are cautiously predicting that the Direct will feature some interesting games from smaller developers that showcase off their creativity and how the Switch is a great platform of indie games.
Nintendo fans after seeing the Nintendo Direct mini announcement: pic.twitter.com/6Zww1SvktUJune 27, 2022
It looks like we've already got a good look at one major game that's likely to be shown off at today's Nintendo Direct. That's because Ubisoft appeared to put the publish date of October 20 on its official store for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, as spotted by our sibling site T3 (opens in new tab).
The page appears to have been removed now, but this gives us a pretty clear ideas that we'll get to see at least a gameplay trailer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at the Direct today.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.