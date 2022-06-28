Nintendo Direct livestream: All the news, leaks and rumors so far

Today’s Nintendo Direct promises to give us a look at what to expect from the Japanese games giant over the next 12 months or so, just don’t expect to see a Nintendo Switch 2.

Kicking off at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. BST, the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase is set to focus on third-party developers making games for the Nintendo Switch. As such, don't expect to see the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 to pop up.

But Nintendo’s partners tend to make innovative and creative games for the Switch, such as Mario + Rabbids, developed by Ubisoft but set in the 'Mario Universe’ — we could get a release date for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope today.

Aside from some rumors and speculation, Nintendo has been very tight-lipped about what will be in this Direct. But as we near the livestream launch time, we’ll aim to bring you the latest tidbits of news, and, ofc course, a blow by blow account of the Direct itself.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will take place as a livestream that will be broadcast today (June 28) at 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. BST.

The livestream will be hosted on Nintendo's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), where you can subscribe and get tap the notification bell to get alerted to when the stream is live. Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't appear to have a holding video in place for the livestream just yet.