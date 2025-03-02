Samsung’s bringing its Project Moohan headset to MWC 2025 — what we know

MWC 2025 doesn’t officially start until tomorrow (March 3), but we’re already hearing about the kinds of products and announcements from the show. One of the most surprising is the news that Samsung will be bringing both the Project Moohan headset and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Barcelona.

Samsung confirmed this news in its official MWC 2025 preview, promising to “unveil its first Android XR headset” at the show — and show us more about Samsung’s plans for AI and extended reality.

As for the S25 Edge, Samsung says that MWC visitors can “see” the phone. That suggests Samsung won’t offer more information about the phone, but may still have it on display. Similar to what happened at Galaxy Unpacked back in January.

Getting some concrete information about Project Moohan would still be a win for us, of course. Samsung has been remarkably coy with what it’s told us about the headset, and a large portion of what we know comes from members of the press who have already had some hands-on time with the headset.

What we need to see from Project Moohan

From these reports we know that Project Moohan will support Gemini Live and multimodal AI capabilities, Circle to Search, and all the spatial computing controls you’d expect in a post-Apple Vision Pro world. That includes gestures and hand controls, keyboard and mouse input, and access to the entire Google Play app catalogue. Controller support is also reportedly coming, but it wasn’t ready at the time.

All of which sounds pretty great, but we still need to know more. If Samsung wants to make a big splash at MWC 2025, it could kick things off by telling us what Project Moohan will actually be called. Because we don’t have a name for the thing yet , and Project Moohan doesn’t really roll off the tongue.

Moohan means “Infinity” or “Unlimited” in Korean for those that were wondering, which is a pretty apt codename — but probably won’t fare so well in the world of marketing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, Samsung would also do well to tell us when the headset is going on sale and how much it will actually cost. Here’s hoping it costs considerably less than $3,500.

We're on the ground at MWC 2025, and will keep you up to date with news on both devices as we hear it. You can also keep up to date with all the latest news from Barcelona in our MWC 2025 live blog.