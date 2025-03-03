Nothing Phone 3a first look — the most exciting budget phone of MWC

We just got a first official look at the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro here at MWC 2025, and we are now even more excited for the full launch happening tomorrow.

We still don’t know all the features that will be available on these phones, but it’s clear just from the look that Nothing’s signature Glyph interface has returned. These lights are both decorative and practical, communicating when you have new alerts with unique flashing patterns.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A circular section on the back of the two new phones houses the rear cameras. It’s a horizontal camera bar in the case of the regular Phone 3a, but the Pro model shifts the cameras around the circle more evenly, presumably to make up for larger sensors or other components that need more space around them.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's rumored that those cameras will consist of a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide on both phones, and then a 2x telephoto camera of unknown resolution for the regular Phone 3a, and a 50MP telephoto of unknown zoom level for the Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing stated during the reveal that there is a periscope zoom on the Pro model, but didn't confirm any of the other specs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the side, we can see what Nothing’s named the “Essential Key,” which teasers have revealed will be capable of taking screencaps and audio recordings. We hope it'll be usable for more than that though, especially with Nothing's tendency for adding weird but useful functions to its phones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A new chipset is an important part of the Nothing Phone 3a series’ upgrades. Hence why this reveal happened at a stand belonging to Qualcomm, the makers of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 that powers both phones.

AI capabilities were at the front of the Nothing engineers' minds too apparently, with the powerful NPU of the 7s Gen 3 being a particular draw.

Not a lot of detail, but also not a long time to wait

Not many other details were discussed during the brief reveal presentation, but fortunately we can rely on the rumor mill to fill in the rest until launch day tomorrow.

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro should use 6.72-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, like the Nothing Phone 2a Plus that preceded them.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Both phones should offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro possibly getting a chunky 12GB of RAM. Also, the pair should both also use 5,000 mAh batteries, which will hopefully produce impressive battery life results when we test them.

We're still waiting for other key pieces of information like pricing and availability, but chances are it'll only be a few weeks until these phones are available to buy.

Whether you'll want to buy them will depend on if these two phones are any good or not, or if they're worthy of a spot on our best cheap phones guide. So check back with TG soon if you want to see these phones get the full review treatment.