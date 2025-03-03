Tri-fold flip phones are coming and this concept device shows how they could work

Flip phones could gain an extra hinge

Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept
(Image credit: Infinix)

This year is gearing up to be a pretty big year for tri-fold phones. The Huawei Mate XT might have been the first three-screen foldable to be unveiled, but we could also see Samsung’s Galaxy G Fold come to market this summer.

But since these are both larger book-style foldables, what does the future hold for foldable flip phones? Infinix (the same company that brought the solar-powered phone to MWC 2025) thinks it has the answer with this concept — the Infinix Zero Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device.

Yes, that is its official name.

Infinix claims this “is not just another foldable.” Instead it’s a "bold reimagination of how technology enhances everyday life, evolving seamlessly between different forms.”

The key thing to remember is that this is a clamshell foldable with two hinges instead of one. That means the folded product is a lot more compact than phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr+.

Even more flipping

Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept

(Image credit: Infinix)

Completely folded you’re looking at a phone that’s around the size of a (large) credit card. Unfold both hinges and you have what appears to be a pretty standard-looking phone. We can’t say how big the concept device is supposed to be, because Infinix hasn’t told us.

Infinix has made a point of mentioning that the hinges aren’t just there so the phone can unfold to reveal a larger screen. Instead it’s trying to emphasize that the dual hinge-design lets the phone “shift effortlessly between multiple modes”.

Existing foldables have already done this to an extent, most notably with Interpreter modes on the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z series. Or by using a cover display as a viewfinder, so you can take selfies with the main camera.

Infinix mentions both of these things, but doesn’t elaborate on what else the Zero Mini Tri-Fold could offer.

This is still a concept

Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept

(Image credit: Infinix)

It does mention that the hypothetical device would have a special strap accessory that would let users mount the phone in different places. On bag straps, gym equipment, car dashboards and so on. Though this is all rather moot since the phone is a concept that won’t be released anytime soon.

Still, with the era of tri-fold phones looming, it’s good to see that phone makers are thinking about how that technology could be adapted for clamshell phones as well. Though it’d be nice to get some real devices in our hands sooner rather than later.

