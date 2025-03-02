Lenovo's ThinkBook Flip is the strangest laptop I've ever seen with an 18-inch foldable OLED display

Lenovo is known for its innovative laptop concepts, and it's now just whipped up another one: a foldable OLED display in a 13-inch laptop — and it's as wild as it looks.

As part of MWC 2025, Lenovo unveiled its ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC concept, which boasts an 18.1-inch (2000 x 2664) OLED display that can be stacked or folded in a 13-inch design. It can be used as a long vertical display, a dual-screen notebook, a 2-in-1 device and, of course, a traditional laptop.

Think of it like Lenovo's rollable laptop, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, offering the vertical length of the display but more like a stack that can be folded behind the lid of the laptop. It isn't too unlike the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold with its 17-inch foldable OLED display, but there's no detachable keyboard here — the ThinkBook Flip is otherwise your usual 13-inch laptop, just with an extra-long foldable display.

That's not all, as it also comes with a Smart ForcePad instead of the usual trackpad, equipped with a three-layer illuminated dashboard that adds numeric keys and media controls. Plus, it comes with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU.

So, how exactly does it all work? Let's get into the details.

Lenovo Rollable Laptop HANDS ON! This Is Wild - YouTube Watch On

Lenovo ThinkBooK Flip specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Lenovo ThinkBook Flip Concept Display 18.1-inch (2000 x 2664) OLED, 3:4 aspect ratio Display modes Tablet Mode: 12.9 inches, 2000 x 1258, 16:10 Read Mode: 12.8 inches, 2000 x 1258, 16:10 Clamshell Mode: 13.1 inches, 16:10 Share Mode: 13.1 inches and 12.9 inches (outward facing), dual 16:10 Vertical Mode: 18.1 inches, 2000 x 2664, 3:4 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 Memory 32GB DDR5X Storage PCIe SSD Size 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.7 Weight 3.1 pounds

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip: What we know

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The big highlight of the ThinkBook Flip is its foldable display, featuring an all-encompassing variety of form factor modes all wrapped up in a usual 13-inch laptop design. However, its internals so far look promising, too.

Being a Copilot+ PC, Lenovo emphasizes these are "AI-powered form factors," and there are five specific modes in its form factor that it can pull off. This includes the following:

Clamshell Mode — for the usual laptop form factor

— for the usual laptop form factor Vertical Mode — to easily view documents, sheets or scroll through websites

— to easily view documents, sheets or scroll through websites Share Mode — for a dual-display setup

— for a dual-display setup Tablet Mode — to be used as a tablet

— to be used as a tablet Read Mode — for reading

(Image credit: Lenovo)

All of these modes indicate that Lenovo has packed a traditional laptop, a 2-in-1 notebook, a tablet and its ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable display design all into one package, and it already appears to be a concept that works.

Not all the modes are explained in full, as the Tablet and Read modes appear to be the same (both have a similar display size and are at 2000 x 1258 resolution). However, one image shows the ThinkBook Flip supported by a stand, which may be used during Read mode for hands-free reading.

More importantly, the 18.1-inch OLED display can act as one long vertical display, as two screens stacked on top of each other, or have the top half of the display folded behind the lid. It all aims to allow users to "run multiple applications side by side, eliminating the need for external monitors," as Lenovo states.

It will be interesting to see how this all works in action and how easily adaptable it is when changing from one mode to the other. If it all works smoothly, then the ThinkBook Flip could make its own category in our list of best laptops.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Other interesting highlights include its Smart ForcePad, a haptic touchpad found on ThinkPad models, but this time with a three-layer illuminated dashboard. This offers numeric keys and media controls on the trackpad, which is a nice addition to have.

While it's a 13-inch laptop, the additional space for the foldable display makes it relatively thick, measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches, but still not far off the likes of a MacBook Air M3. Although, it will weigh a tad more at 3.1 pounds.

The ThinkBook Flip will also have an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of DDR5X RAM and a PCIe SSD for storage (capacity wasn't shown). With these specs, the laptop looks to be fit for productivity, as Lenovo states it's aimed at "adaptive AI-powered business computing." You can also expect Thunderbolt 4 ports (no Thunderbolt 5?) and a fingerprint reader.

Lenovo's ThinkBook Flip is still just a concept, so there's no word of its pricing or when it might be released to consumers. Still, we saw its rollable laptop concept take off in the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, so it's a good sign that this wild concept will come to life, too.