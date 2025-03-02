Belkin’s MWC 2025 lineup includes an 11-in-1 USB-C hub and a bag to keep all your travel tech organized

MWC 2025 is about to kick off in Barcelona, and like any gold tech show there’s a whole slew of product news and announcements. Not one to miss out on an opportunity like this, phone accessory and charging specialists at Belkin have a bunch of new products to announce.

These announcements include the usual slew of chargers you see from companies like Belkin and its rivals. But there’s also more on offer at MWC than this, including a weighty 11-in-1 USB-C deck, a new set of headphones, and even a bag to store all your cables and chargers when you’re travelling.

As someone who has to travel with an exorbitant amount of technology, that last one is definitely piquing my interest. So let’s get started checking these devices out.

USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock 150W

(Image credit: Belkin)

The name for Belkin’s new USB-C hub is a bit of a mouthful, but that only seems to be because it has a lot to offer. The first thing is that this hub has a 150W Gallium Nitrate (GaN) chip inside, which means faster and more efficient charging — with less heat produced in the process.

The hub is also pretty compact for what’s on offer, measuring 3.6 x 2.1 x 5.2 inches. However it does weigh almost 2lbs, so it’s not really something you’ll want to carry around for extended periods.

As for ports, you’ve got gigabit ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 ports, micro SD and SD card slots, 3.5mm audio, a single USB-A port and four USB-C ports that offer a range of charging and data transfer speeds. Other features of note include support for Thunderbolt 3 and 4 and up to three monitors.

The USB-A port and a single USB-C 3.2 port are clearly built for data transfer, with 10 Gbps speeds and 7.5W charging. A second USB-C 3.2 port offers 5Gbps data transfer and faster 20W charging. The third USB-C port supports DisplayPort, and is capable of handling 8K resolution at 30Hz or 3K at 120Hz.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This port also offers 10Gbps data transfer and 15W charging, should you need it for that. The final USB-C port supports Power Delivery and 96W charging speeds.

This hub is already on sale, and will cost you $200.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad (3-in-1) with Qi2

(Image credit: Belkin)

There’s no shortage of travel chargers out there, and Belkin already sells a few different options. But there’s a new Qi2-powered model at MWC, which is on sale now for $130. This folding 3-in1- charger has everything you need to keep your various devices powered in the middle of your trip. Assuming you like Apple devices, that is.

The Travel Pad comes with a 15W magnetic charger that is compatible with MagSafe and Qi2. perfect for iPhones, or the growing number of Android phones that offer magnetic charging cases. There’s also a non-magnetic Qi1 charger, which offers 5W charging. That’s built for earbud cases, though it should still work with other Qi devices.

The final piece of the puzzle is an Apple Watch charger, which is only compatible with Apple’s smartwatch. So those of you lacking an Apple wearable should probably avoid this charger, and pick up a 2-in-1 charger instead.

BoostCharge Power Banks with Integrated Cable

(Image credit: Belkin)

If you’re more interested in having a portable power bank to keep your devices powered on when you’re away from a power outlet, Belkin has you covered there too.

The new BoostCharge Power Banks are set to go on sale in April, and will come in 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh options. Both models offer USB-PD charging, maxing out at 20W on the 10K model and 30W on the 20K if you use the integrated USB-C cable.

The 20K model also features an additional USB-C and USB-A port for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

BoostCharge Power Bank with Display

(Image credit: Belkin)

If you need something a little fancier, with the ability to recharge more devices, Belkin will release the BoostCharge Power Bank with Display in May — in the same 10K and 20K configurations.

Both devices are the same here, with a built-in digital display that keeps you up to date with how much remaining power is left in the battery. It lacks an integrated cable, but it does offer a 15cm USB-C cable that detaches and seems to double as a handle.

The 10K model features two USB-C ports, while the 20K model adds an additional USB-A port. Up to 20W charging is available when a single port is in use, or 18W from the USB-A port. Recharging multiple devices sees that figure drop to 15W, which is shared between all ports.

SoundForm Surround Headphones

(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin does headphones too, in case you didn’t know, and the SoundForm Surround’s $40 price tag means they’re pretty affordable. These headphones are designed for long-term comfort with Belkin promising “full, balanced high-fidelity audio” from its Signature Sound technology. The built-in microphone also offers Clear Call Quality to make sure you can make yourself heard.

The built-in Bluetooth offers multipoint connections for up to 2 devices, but if you prefer a hardwired connection you can connect with either 3.5mm or USB-C connections. The USB-C port also offers fast charging, though Belkin hasn’t said how fast it will be. The battery is rated for up to 60 hours of use, so you shouldn’t have to do that very often.

Belkin SoundForm Surround headphones are on sale now.

Travel Tech Organizer

(Image credit: Belkin)

Finally, coming in late Q2 of 2025, is Belkin’s Travel Tech Organizer. While such bags are not uncommon, this looks a heck of a lot nicer than the one I have. Measuring 4.9 x 7.0 x 3.1 inches, this bag offers a water-resistant nylon casing, secure zippers and a self-standing shape — which should stop your cables and chargers falling all over the place when you open it up.

Inside are dedicated compartments for different chargers and batteries, a zipped nylon mesh for smaller devices and even a loop to hook an AirTag onto. Elastic bands should keep all your cables secure as well. So if you’re the kind of person who has to travel with multiple devices, or wants to have cables to prepare for any eventuality, this could prove to be very useful. Once it’s released of course.

More from Tom's Guide