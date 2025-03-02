MWC 2025: HMD's new releases are focussed on teens, soccer fans and earbuds that double as a power bank

HMD, the Finnish phone maker behind Nokia's latest phones, has shown off a number of fascinating new products at MWC 2025 that show off its imaginative approach to smart devices.

The most traditional of HMD's new products, albeit one that still offers a number of unique abilities, is the HMD X1. This phone is based on HMD's own Fusion model and reworked with the help of Xplora — a company that specializes in making kid-friendly smartwatches.

(Image credit: HMD)

The X1 is designed to be given to your teenager as a way to offer them the freedom a smartphone can provide, but with sensible limits. The X1 offers granular options for blocking apps or websites entirely, or limiting their usage to approved amounts of time. This is done via the Xplora app on the parent's device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

New contacts can only be approved by the parent device, and can be used to remotely access the X1 when required. There's also location tracking, emergency calling and Stay Focused mode to help your kid disconnect when they should be concentrating or resting.

Specs-wise, the X1 provides a detailed 108MP camera, a big 5,000 mAh battery, IP54 water/dust resistance, a headphone jack and fingerprint unlocking. HMD also offers modular "Outfits" that can clip on the back of the phone like a case. The trio shown off by HMD so far consists of a gaming controller case, a power bank or a photography-focused one with a pop-up ringlight.

Hybrid power and audio

Then we have the Amped Buds, a combination of true wireless earbuds and power bank. The 1,600 mAh battery offers up to 95 hours of playback to the buds, but can also be used to power your phone. This is done via a cable, but wireless charging is also available using the Qi2 standard.

(Image credit: HMD)

And yes, that means you can clip these buds to the back of your phone with the power of magnetism.

So whether you're using an HMD phone or a MagSafe-equipped iPhone, these could come in handy, providing up to 24% of a charge if you're using them to power up an iPhone 16.

The buds themselves are promised to deliver quality sound, with active noise canceling (ANC) built in. And they're rated IP54 (IPX4 for the case) to make sure they'll last a heavy workout or a walk in the rain.

It's not just about smartphones either

(Image credit: HMD)

With HMD sponsoring FC Barcelona, the home of Mobile World Congress, it isn't surprising that it's chosen here to announce the Barça 3210 and Barça Fusion phones, which go on sale in April.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Decorated with the team's logos inside and out, and featuring easter eggs galore, these are firmly focused on fans. Particular highlights include a football themed version of Snake for the 3210 feature phone, and the signed, engraved back of the Fusion smartphone that glows when under UV light.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you prefer your phones less red and blue, and with the ability to dramatically snap it shut, HMD can offer the 2660 Flip, its latest flip-style feature phone.

(Image credit: HMD)

This comes with a T9 keyboard, but still has space for an emergency button that can call a specified contact when held for a few seconds. It's got a 2.8-inch display, a 1,450 mAh battery and is IP54 rated for durability too. Plus with its glass top case, it looks kind of handsome, even with its old-fashioned look.

Lastly, we have the 130 Music and 150 Music feature phones. Their name reflects their signature feature — a 2W speaker, controllable by unique side playback buttons.

(Image credit: HMD)

These also use T9 keyboards, big (for feature phones) 2,500 mAh batteries, 2.4-inch screens and 3.5mm headphone jacks for when it's not appropriate to blast your music out loud. The only difference between the two is the finish, with the 150 being a little more luxuriously decorated than the 130.