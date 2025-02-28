Forget Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air — this new Android phone is shockingly thin

As Samsung and Apple battle it out for thin supremacy, it's not surprising that other phone makers are attempting their own version of the "thinnest" phone.

Samsung has the Galaxy S25 Edge coming later this Spring, and Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air in September with the its normal iPhone announcement.

But the Chinese company Tecno may have both of them beat with its the Tecno Spark Slim (via Notebook Check), a concept device we should see at MWC 2025 next week.

What is the Tecno Sark Slim?

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno is touting the Spark Slim as "industry’s slimmest device with a 5200mAh+ battery" coupled with dual 50MP cameras. It also includes a 13MP front camera.

This phone is supposed to be 5.75mm thick featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1224p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Tecno is hyping big brightness with a claimed 4,500 nits.

Spark Slim vs Galaxy S25 Edge vs iPhone 17 Air

(Image credit: Tecno)

The 5.57mm measurement is impressive. Samsung's forthcoming Edge is rumored to be a slightly thicker 6mm and may only have a 4,000 mAh battery.

The iPhone 17 Air is allegedly going to hit 5.5mm but may feature a smaller battery.

We're curious about whatever battery Tecno is packing into this phone. It's possible to make more condensed batteries thanks to new silicon batteries like the OnePlus glacier battery.

Tecno is known for making impressive budget phones that look high-end.

Our understanding, however, is that the Spark Slim is a concept phone. It's not clear if Tecno's MWC demos will reveal a device that actually gets made for purchase.

The company's press release indicates that more is coming during the mobile conference, so perhaps it will become a real device.

