Lenovo just gave two of its Yoga AI laptops a major Aura Edition upgrade – here’s all the new features

As part of its multi-year collaboration with Intel, Lenovo takes its existing laptops and re-releases them with new features and capabilities under the Aura Edition moniker.

At MWC 2025, the company has unveiled the new 16-inch Lenovo Yogo Pro 9i Aura Edition and the 14-inch Lenovo Pro 7i Aura Edition. They join other members of the Lenovo Aura Edition lineup including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the X1 2-in-1 Aura Editions and the new Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions.

So what makes an Aura Edition laptop special? Well, it’s the extra features like Smart Modes which offer improved control of customizability, Smart Share which enables AI-driven image sharing between Android and iOS phones and these laptops and Smart Care which provides real-time support and troubleshooting. At the same time, these Aura Edition devices are known for their high-quality displays and better battery life.

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Built for creators who need high performance and precision, the new Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition combines an Intel Core Ultra processor and up to a Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU . This allows this new laptop to deliver advanced AI capabilities, exceptional display technology and powerful processing.

This new Aura Edition Yoga laptop also offers on-device AI to take advantage of new features in 3rd-party video, photo and music applications. Likewise, it also comes with the company’s AI image generator Lenovo Creator Zone pre-installed, among other AI-powered apps.

When it comes to its screen, the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition has a 3.2K PureSight Pro display with tandem OLED technology which lets it reach an overall peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Its display also supports 100% sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut which means it will be a great choice for photo and video editing.

You also have the option to outfit this laptop with an RTX 5070 GPU which apps like Nvidia Studio can leverage to accelerate video editing, 3D rendering and more to help creators save time while getting more done.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If a 16-inch laptop is too large for you, then there’s always the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition. This 14-inch laptop offers similar performance in a smaller frame and can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor as well as up to 32GB of RAM.

Thanks to Lenovo X Power which manages CPU and RAM loads to deliver smooth performance, quiet cooling and reliability, you'll be able to use the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition’s 14.5-inch 3K OLED PureSight Pro display for even longer at 75W of TDP.

This new addition to Lenovo’s Aura Edition lineup also features the new Yoga keyboard which has 1.5mm of travel and all of the keys are coated in an oil as well as water-resistant coating for a comfortable as well as long-lasting typing experience. As this keyboard is part of the Yoga premium Suite, the Yoga Pro 7i also features four Dolby Atmos speakers along with noise-cancelling microphones for clear and crisp audio.

IdeaPad Slim 3x

(Image credit: Lenovo)

With a bold new design and improved durability, the IdeaPad Slim 3x is a 15-inch laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor and sports a 45 TOPS NPU. At the same time, this Copilot+ laptop uses AI to deliver faster drafting, compiling, generation, editing and all of the other sorts of tasks you could want in an affordable laptop for work.

With a tap of its Copilot key, you can access powerful on-device AI experiences but it’s the Snapdragon X processor is what could make this one of the best laptops for battery life. The IdeaPad Slim 3x has a 60Whr battery and with a Qualcomm chip as opposed to one from Intel or AMD, you’ll be able to use this device for even longer before having to plug it in. When you do though, Lenovo’s Rapid Charge feature delivers up to two hours of battery life from just a 15-minute charge.

One final cool thing about the IdeaPad Slim 3x is that it has a spare SSD slot for adding even more storage down the line.

Outlook

Whether it’s CES or Mobile World Congress, Lenovo always comes to events like this with loads of new laptops and updated configurations to show off. AI continues to be a key focus of its latest laptops and that’s true here with its new Yoga Pro Aura Edition and IdeaPad devices.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be available in the second quarter of this year and is expected to have a starting price of $1,799. Unfortunately, the smaller Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition won’t be available in North America. As for the IdeaPad Slim 3x, it will be available this month with an expected starting price of $649.