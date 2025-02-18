Lenovo leak reveals wild new foldable laptop with two screens — is it genius or just gimmicky?

Lenovo started the year with a rollable display laptop at CES 2025, but according to new leaks from Evan Blass, that’s not all the company has been working on.

Blass has revealed a lot of what Lenovo has planned for MWC 2025 — with the headline reveal being a new kind of foldable form factor in the ThinkBook Flip AI PC. Think like a regular laptop but a lot taller, and you’re on the right track.

Before we talk about it though…

Blass has leaked some other pieces of hardware that Lenovo’s bringing to Barcelona this year, and there’s some more interesting announcements in the oven:

An “AI Display:” an external monitor with its own NPU, which I’m assuming could help with AI-driven tech like webcam effects and directional microphones, alongside monitoring your presence in front of the screen.

A concept 3D laptop with directional backlight and a related AI ring: this is a quirky one that I’m excited to see more of! 3D may be a gimmick, but maybe the ring gives you spatial haptics similar to what I felt in the Afference Ring to give you a feel of the 3D objects you see.

A 2nd screen concept for Magic Bay: we’ve been waiting to see how Lenovo uses that proprietary Magic Bay port, and this is arguably one of the coolest ideas — a second panel for notifications and widgets.

An “AI Stick:” no idea on this one. But hey! It’s a stick with AI in it…whatever that means

Yoga Solar Powerbank: giving users a whole solar panel to charge your power bank is a pretty great idea for any happy campers out there.

Final shout-outs are to the more regular laptop announcements coming to MWC, which are still getting me pretty excited.

These include an updated ThinkPad E14 and E16 for the workaholics, new IdeaPad 5 2-in-1s, an updated IdeaPad Pro 5 and Slim 5 (all of these with AMD silicon), new Yoga 7 2-in-1 convertibles, and (most interesting to me) a smaller 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 and 7i Aura Edition.

Super-size me

Lenovo usually brings the heat to MWC with a conversation-starting concept. Last year, it was the transparent display laptop, and this year (if the leaks are true), it will be a dual-hinge foldable and stacks two regular displays on top of each other to form one mega vertical panel.

The main difference between this and other foldables comes to that dual-hinge. The keyboard deck is actually fully attached here — not just a detachable board. That means you’ll probably get a better typing experience here (these Bluetooth keyboards on foldables like Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 usually suffer in this area), as it’s a solid deck.

As for that display, you can see the dual use cases here, including having that ultra-tall canvas to work on and folding it back over itself to offer a screen for the person sitting opposite you. What this means in terms of a display crease, we’re not sure. But it would be fair to assume there will be one.

Spec list is unknown at the moment, so we can only hazard some guesses based on what the pictures show us and taking a look at Lenovo’s previous work to help us here.

Spec predictions

Since it does seem to be a full-size laptop chiclet keyboard, and it does stretch to the very edges of that keyboard deck, I’m predicting a 13-inch display — extended to a 26-inch vertical-diagonal when fully unfolded.

As for the display tech, Lenovo has stuck pretty rigidly to OLED for its foldables, so we anticipate that this will share the same standard.

for its foldables, so we anticipate that this will share the same standard. Given we’re talking about AI, this could be AMD, Intel or Qualcomm-based. So let’s look at this on a more practical basis. Snapdragon X Elite is not the best when it comes to multi-monitor support, so that’s likely out of the question. So I predict this will feature either an Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI HX chipset.

The coffee shop and bar test

As you may have read in my guide for the best laptops you can buy right now, I have a bit of a social experiment section of my testing. Well, technically, it’s a test of its battery life — taking it out in public to my local café and pub.

But also, living somewhere that is not too in the future technology-wise and is rather representative of the majority of folk, it’s a good litmus test for what the public thinks of these bigger and more in-your-face gadgets.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is a great example. I, personally, adore it, but it’s fair to say that you will get some odd looks whipping out a dual screen foldable like this. Having something that looks out of the ordinary like this will have some people asking themselves “who’s that weirdo?”

Not saying it should get in the way of progress, but that’s where I think the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC will land. However, from a functional standpoint too, how does that tall screen not make the whole thing tip over?

Its versatility for productivity and gorgeous OLED panel do tempt me a lot, but there are plenty of unanswered questions that I’m keen to find out.