Microsoft pushes further into generative AI with Copilot Agents — here’s what they can do

Microsoft isn't necessarily the first name you think of for generative AI, but the company is steadily pushing into the space. Between its Copilot+ branded laptops and Office's Copilot features, the AI offerings from the company are pretty solid.

And they just got better, with Microsoft updating its generative AI features to include automated agents, new features for its Copilot assistants and a new collaborative tool, as reported by Axios.

What's new in Microsoft generative AI?

The most significant change coming to Microsoft's generative AI tools is called Copilot Pages. Essentially, these are documents within the BizChat app that lets workers use AI tools collaboratively, just like they would a traditional document. Microsoft described them as "a dynamic, persistent canvas designed for multiplayer AI collaboration. It’s the first new digital artifact for the AI age."

Copilot Pages are all about taking ephemeral AI-generated content and making it stick around, with options to edit it, add to it and share it with others.

The next part of Microsoft's new AI wave comes with improvements to Copilot in the Microsoft 365 apps. It's expanding AI features to Microsoft Excel for data analysis, PowerPoint for AI-generated storytelling and Outlook for better inbox management. Microsoft says it's "taking everything we’re learning from our customers and using it to make Copilot even better."

Microsoft cites using Copilot to conduct advanced data analysis, which would be difficult without extensive knowledge and experience. Tasks like forecasting, risk analysis, machine learning, and visualizing complex data can be done using natural language instead of complicated coding.

Another example is Prioritize my inbox, which uses AI to help you focus on messages that matter most. It can also summarize emails to help you reach the point more quickly.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Imagine, for instance, firing up agent builder to build an agent right in the flow of your work in BizChat, quickly connecting it to SharePoint to power it with relevant business process data, and in moments you have a powerful knowledge resource you can share with your colleagues in Teams or Outlook. Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft is introducing Copilot agents, designed to make automating and executing business processes on your behalf easier and faster through AI automation. According to Microsoft, these are "AI assistants designed to automate and execute business processes, working with or for humans." They can be simple agents that respond to prompts and more complicated ones that can function autonomously.

These agents are almost like another team member — at least, that's how Microsoft wants you to think of them. The company cites the ability to @ mention the agent as you would any other teammate to ask questions and get real-time answers. You can use an agent as a knowledge resource for your team, allowing them to ask about different policies or workflows without going to their manager, which can save time.

As far as making these custom agents, Microsoft is introducing agent builder, which it says is simplified and powered by Copilot Studio.

Microsoft's AI outlook

Of course, it depends on how reluctant businesses are to turn essential functions over to AI instead of humans whether this becomes popular. The Agents sound beneficial; however, automated agents running in the background sound a bit intimidating for businesses who are just starting to dip their toes into generative AI.

Either way, this is a long-term push for Microsoft and the company says to expect more "in the next two months." It says it'll share "more about how Copilot is supercharging productivity and accelerating business value for every customer."