Microsoft pushes further into generative AI with Copilot Agents — here’s what they can do

News
By
published

Microsoft pushes further into the generative AI space

The Microsoft logo on a sign at the company&#039;s Redmond, Washington, headquarters.
(Image credit: VDB Photos/Shutterstock)

Microsoft isn't necessarily the first name you think of for generative AI, but the company is steadily pushing into the space. Between its Copilot+ branded laptops and Office's Copilot features, the AI offerings from the company are pretty solid. 

And they just got better, with Microsoft updating its generative AI features to include automated agents, new features for its Copilot assistants and a new collaborative tool, as reported by Axios.

What's new in Microsoft generative AI?

The most significant change coming to Microsoft's generative AI tools is called Copilot Pages. Essentially, these are documents within the BizChat app that lets workers use AI tools collaboratively, just like they would a traditional document. Microsoft described them as "a dynamic, persistent canvas designed for multiplayer AI collaboration. It’s the first new digital artifact for the AI age." 

Copilot Pages are all about taking ephemeral AI-generated content and making it stick around, with options to edit it, add to it and share it with others.

The next part of Microsoft's new AI wave comes with improvements to Copilot in the Microsoft 365 apps. It's expanding AI features to Microsoft Excel for data analysis, PowerPoint for AI-generated storytelling and Outlook for better inbox management. Microsoft says it's "taking everything we’re learning from our customers and using it to make Copilot even better."

Microsoft cites using Copilot to conduct advanced data analysis, which would be difficult without extensive knowledge and experience. Tasks like forecasting, risk analysis, machine learning, and visualizing complex data can be done using natural language instead of complicated coding.

Another example is Prioritize my inbox, which uses AI to help you focus on messages that matter most. It can also summarize emails to help you reach the point more quickly. 

Imagine, for instance, firing up agent builder to build an agent right in the flow of your work in BizChat, quickly connecting it to SharePoint to power it with relevant business process data, and in moments you have a powerful knowledge resource you can share with your colleagues in Teams or Outlook.

Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft is introducing Copilot agents, designed to make automating and executing business processes on your behalf easier and faster through AI automation. According to Microsoft, these are "AI assistants designed to automate and execute business processes, working with or for humans." They can be simple agents that respond to prompts and more complicated ones that can function autonomously. 

These agents are almost like another team member — at least, that's how Microsoft wants you to think of them. The company cites the ability to @ mention the agent as you would any other teammate to ask questions and get real-time answers. You can use an agent as a knowledge resource for your team, allowing them to ask about different policies or workflows without going to their manager, which can save time.

As far as making these custom agents, Microsoft is introducing agent builder, which it says is simplified and powered by Copilot Studio.

Microsoft's AI outlook

Of course, it depends on how reluctant businesses are to turn essential functions over to AI instead of humans whether this becomes popular. The Agents sound beneficial; however, automated agents running in the background sound a bit intimidating for businesses who are just starting to dip their toes into generative AI.

Either way, this is a long-term push for Microsoft and the company says to expect more "in the next two months." It says it'll share "more about how Copilot is supercharging productivity and accelerating business value for every customer."

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 92 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.