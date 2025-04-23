Instagram was down — live updates on the massive outage
How will I share my photos now?
People all over the world rely on Instagram to share their favorite photos, watch hilarious reels, and more. This is why it was such a significant issue that the popular social platform was essentially unusable around the world on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Just after 9 a.m. Eastern, users started hitting the widespread outage reporting site Down Detector to report issues with Zoom, but that problem appears to have been resolved quickly.
Instagram outage live updates
Over already?
It appears that this was just a brief blip on the radar, as Down Detector reports have already dropped to an almost non-existent level. Right now, reports have dropped into the low hundreds, and the status has been downgraded to "User reports indicate possible problems at Instagram."
Areas most affected
It appears that the Instagram outage is widespread across the U.S., with users reporting issues in New York City, Los Angeles, and areas in between.
No official word yet
Meta's status page has not acknowledged the outage, but the company is typically quick to post updates on its status page or one of its social media accounts when something is off.
We will continue to monitor for any new information as it becomes available.
The outage begins
Instagram's outage reports have jumped on Down Detector in a very short time. With more than 1,700 reports, users around the world are visiting the outage reporting website to let everyone know they are unable to use Instagram.
This could be the start of another outage affecting thousands of users who want to share their media.
We will continue to monitor the outage and keep you updated as developments occur.