LG's first gaming laptop is surprisingly sleek and packs Nvidia RTX 3080 punch

While there's no shortage of gaming laptops, LG’s first attempt at one has piqued our interest, not least because the UltraGear 17G90Q comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

The newly announced laptop pairs the Max-Q mobile version of Nvidia’s wildly popular graphics card with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, up to 32GB of RAM and a solid 1TB of storage. This is all to power gaming on a 17-inch 1080p IPS display with a 300Hz refresh rate; clearly LG is going for a high-frame rate experience over super-sharp 1440p or 4K visuals.

This suite of powerful specs is packaged into a laptop that looks a like an LG Gram 17 has been given the gaming laptop treatment, in that's it’s slim (it’s less than 21.4mm thick) and light (it weighs less than 5.9 pounds), yet has features like an RGB keyboard and some lighting on the fetching purple-gray aluminium chassis as well as the UltraGear logo on the lid.

(Image credit: LG)

As for connectivity, the UltraGear 17G90Q comes with two USB-C ports, one of which is USB 4 compatible, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connection, a microSD card slot, Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s a pretty good selection for a laptop that’s hardly chunky.

Other features include a built-in 2 Way speaker system that supports DTS:X Ultra, and Intel Killer Wireless connectivity. In short for a first attempt at a gaming laptop, LG’s UltraGear 17G90Q looks pretty promising.

Set for a proper showcase on January 4 at CES 2022, there's no official pricing or or release date for the LG UltraGear 17G90Q, but expect it to arrive in the U.S. and South Korea early 2022.

And when it does arrive it'll likely have to do battle with a range of other gaming laptops, as CES tends to see the likes of Asus, Razer, MSI and more show off new or upgraded models of gaming machines that have found their way onto our best gaming laptops list.