Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just crashed to $949 in 4th of July sale

4th of July sales are in full swing right now and if you're in the market for a new work laptop — here's a deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Lenovo via eBay has the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) on sale for just $949.99. That's $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and $250 under Lenovo's current price. Simply put, it's one of the best laptop deals of the year.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,629 now $949 @ eBay

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can get. The machine on sale packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In a nutshell: it's got everything that you'd want in a flagship laptop.

It's worth noting that there's a newer 8th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon. However, that model starts at $1,745, which makes this 7th Gen model the best laptop value you'll find.