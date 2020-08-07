Killer iPhone deal gets you Bose headphones for free

The iPhone 12 will be here sooner than you think, but if you don't feel like dropping $999+ on a new iPhone — Visible has an offer you can't refuse.

For a limited time, port your number to Visible, purchase a new iPhone, and you'll get a free pair of Bose SoundLink II headphones. That's a $159 value and one of the best iPhone deals we've seen.

Eligible devices for this iPhone deal include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR.

Meanwhile, Verizon-owned Visible offers one of the best cheap cell phone plans we've seen. The low-cost carrier gives you unlimited talk, text, and data for just $40 a month, with taxes and fees included.

There are some limitations that potential Visible customers should know about. First, there are a few performance caps. For instance, you can only stream video at 480p resolution — not HD — and music is restricted to 500 Kbps. Hotspot speeds are also capped at 5 Mbps. In addition, Verizon tends to prioritize its own traffic, so you won't get Verizon speeds on Visible.

However, you also won't pay Verizon prices. So if you're looking for a cheap iPhone deal/plan — this is as good as they get.