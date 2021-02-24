Killer iPad deal: Save $100 on Apple Magic Keyboard at Amazon

Adding additional functionality to your iPad, the official Magic Keyboard accessory makes the iPad a legitimate laptop alternative.

Currently, can get the Magic Keyboard for $199 at Amazon , letting you add a very capable keyboard to the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets. The deal saves you a hefty $100 off its usual price of $299 and is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen) and iPad Air (4th Gen): was $299 now $199

Turn your iPad into a suitable laptop alternative with the Apple Magic Keyboard. Offering a full keyboard, trackpad and sturdy display arm that lets you view your tablet from whatever angle is comfortable, at $100 off now is a great time to buy. View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard: was £299 now £294

Unfortunately, the discount on the Apple Magic Keyboard isn't anywhere near as substantial on Amazon UK, but if you're in the market for one there's still a small saving to be had compared to buying the accessory on Apple's own website. View Deal

It’s not quite as substantial a discount, but you can also get the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $329 — that’s $20 off its usual price. Not the biggest saving, but worth taking advantage of if you want one immediately.

Both models provide a full keyboard and trackpad for your iPad, allowing you to comfortably type out emails and documents.

In our iPad Pro Magic Keyboard review, we praised it for its sleek design, excellent keyboard, and sturdy display arm, which allows you to prop your tablet up while typing away.

“The Magic Keyboard wows and impresses out of the box. And it’s the best iPad Pro keyboard available today," our reviewer, Henry T. Casey said.

In fact, one of the only issues we had with the accessory was the price, which this deal goes a long way to fixing.