iPhone 14 Pro leaker just tipped full specs — and a price hike

September is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped rumors and leaks from gathering momentum on the iPhone 14 models. Now tipster Shadow_Leak has tweeted a full set of alleged specs for the iPhone 14 Pro along with a possible price increase.

The screen size for the iPhone 14 Pro is reportedly a 6.06-inch 120Hz OLED screen. That seems small to us, as well as display analyst Ross Young (via Notebookcheck) who says to expect a slight size increase instead.

The iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly be powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, which we've heard about before and seems legit. The Pro lineup has always had an edge with its cameras over the other models and this time it seems like Apple will focus more on the megapixels. The iPhone 14 Pro is said to have three cameras — leading with a massive 48MP main camera that's up from 12MP on the iPhone 13 Pro, and this would be paired with another two 12MP lenses.

We've written before why a 48MP sensor for the iPhone 14 Pro could be a big deal, and there's two primary benefits. First, Apple could squeeze more details out of shots due to a process called pixel binning. Second, this sensor could enable 8K video recording, which would be a first for iPhones.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications• 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen,120Hz• LTPO• (2532×1170) Resolution & 460 PPI• A16 Bionic (4nm TSMC)• 6GB LPDDR5 RAM• 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Storage• 48MP(F/1.3)+12MP+12MP Rear• Pill-shaped Notch• Titanium Alloy Frame6GB+128GB: $1099

The leak also mentions the Pro will come equipped with 6GB of RAM, not 8GB like early rumors had first mentioned . In addition, the storage will reportedly start at 128GB and go up to 1TB. A design detail is also mentioned — it looks like the traditional notch will be replaced by pill shaped notch on the top with the screen almost wrapping around it.

Other rumored iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 differences include a telephoto lens for the Pro models once more along with a 120Hz ProMotion display. We could also see the inclusion of USB-C charging on the iPhone 14 Pro models in order to accommodate faster transfer speeds.

So how much will these premium specs cost you? Earlier touted to be priced at $999 like the iPhone 13 Pro, recent iPhone 14 price rumors have mentioned the 14 Pro will be priced at $1,099. And Shadow_Leak corroborates previous rumors of an imminent price hike by $100.

This time it looks like the iPhone 14 lineup is up for a major overhaul. The iPhone mini might be dead because of sales for smaller phones slowing down, and replaced with a new iPhone 14 Max model.

There's a lot of speculation flying around right now, so be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.