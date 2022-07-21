iPhone 14 — new report is good news for release date

If the early rumors prove true, the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could be less than two months away from launch. And now that we're in the home stretch more info is popping up about which companies are making which components for the new iPhone lineup.

As reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), the bad news is that Apple's partners are experiencing supply issues, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The good news is that these issues should not impact the iPhone 14 release date.

In a series of tweets by Kuo (opens in new tab), he says that "I've learned that recently some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap."

It gets complicated from here, but Kuo says that Samsung is the "sole supplier" for LPDDR5 RAM for Q3 2022. Micron and SK Hynix are predicted to start shipping in Q4 due to certification scheduling and quality issues, respectively.

As for the display, Samsung and BOE are said to be filling an initial supply gap caused by LG Display's "panel display issues," which are mainly affecting the iPhone 14 Max, but also the regular iPhone 14. But Kuo says that LG Display should be able to address the issue in not much time.

Based on our earlier rumors, Apple is expected to hold its Apple September event September 13, which would fall on a Tuesday about a week after Labor Day this year. That would mean iPhone 14 preorders could start that Friday, September 16, and the actual iPhone release date could be September 23.

While we have seen a couple of reports saying the iPhone 14 Max could be delayed, there's nothing in this new report to suggest that, so all four new iPhone models could be on time.

In case you haven't been following, Apple is expected to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus), a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro. As you'll see in our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview comparison, we could see some of the biggest differences in years in these four units.

For one, the iPhone 14 Pro series has been tipped to ditch the notch in favor of a punch hole and pill-shaped cutout. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also both expected to feature a new 48MP wide camera capable of capturing 8K video. And it's possible only the Pro models will feature the new A16 Bionic chip.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may feature an always-on display, which should dovetail nicely with the new iOS 16 lock screen improvements. And we're presuming that the 120Hz refresh rate and telephoto zoom will continue to be Pro exclusives.

So is there any reason to be excited for the regular iPhone 14 series? Yes, and that's partially because the iPhone Pro models are tipped for a $100 price hike. The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max would get the iPhone 13's A14 Bionic chip but more RAM and an upgraded selfie camera with autofocus. But other upgrades remain a mystery.

Be sure to bookmark our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to launch.