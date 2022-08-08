New iPhone 14 rumor claims it will launch earlier than expected

What day will the iPhone 14 launch actually take place? Apple rarely announces the dates for such events more than a couple of weeks in advance, so it always ends up as a topic of discussion and debate. The latest rumor to hit the web claims that we could see the new iPhones at the Apple Event a week earlier than we thought.

According to tipster Max Weinbach (opens in new tab), Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 on September 6. Weinbach’s sources also claim that the iPhone 14 release date will be September 16th (the day it would go on sale). However, we don't fully trust this rumor for a couple of reasons.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16thnot 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiCAugust 7, 2022 See more

Apple tends to hold its iPhone launch events on the second Tuesday of September, which would have the iPhone 14 range unveiled on September 13. We've seen a couple of rumors pointing to this date already. Pre-orders usually open that Friday, in this case September 16, and actually go on sale a week later — which would be September 23.

However, if what Weinbach claims is true, and he admits he's not 100% sure, then Apple would be advancing its usual schedule by a week. It is worth mentioning that September 5 is Labor Day. Launching the iPhone 14 range the very next day, and forcing attendees to travel to the event on a holiday, wouldn't win Apple any favors.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple is already filming the video presentation for the event. But it is unclear whether this means the event will be completely virtual, or a physical event with video presentations — as was the case with WWDC. We're inclined to assume the latter.

There have been rumors of supply chain issues affecting the production of the iPhone 14 — specifically with display and camera lens components. Apple’s recent earnings call suggested that the iPhone 14 is still on track to hit its usual launch window, thanks to the company successfully navigating the ongoing supply chain issues.

The fact that the phone could arrive earlier than expected could corroborate this — assuming the rumors are true. After all, Apple is not immune from supply chain-related delays. It had to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 by a month and stagger the release of the four models.

There have been rumors that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may not have some of the same upgrades as the two Pro models. One such rumor suggests that the new A16 Bionic chip would be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the regular iPhones getting the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13.

In fact, based on our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview, there could be the biggest differences in years between the new iPhone and Pro models. This includes a notch-free design for the iPhone 14 Pros, a new 48MP camera and an always-on display. But there's still some reasons that the iPhone 14 could hold its own against the iPhone 14 Pro. And the new iPhone 14 Max model could give shoppers a big screen for a relatively affordable price.

Check out our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to the launch date, whichever day that is.