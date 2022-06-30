iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max just tipped for serious price hike

The new premium iPhone 14 models could be really, really premium if this new leak is legit. The tipster @TheGalox_ (opens in new tab) on Twitter claims that both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $100 more than their predecessors, which is a pretty big gamble when we're in the middle of fighting record inflation.

According to the leaker (via PhoneArena (opens in new tab)), the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. For those scoring at home, the latter is the same price as the new MacBook Air M2.

And this is not the first time we've heard about a price hike for the new Pro iPhones. Back in January, LeaksApplePro also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would get the same price hike (opens in new tab). And then again in May a separate tipster Shadow_Leak said the iPhone 14 Pro would start at $1,099 (opens in new tab).

iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone 14 Pro Max- A16 Bionic - 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120hz Amoled Display - 48/12/12 cameras - 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8gb ram- 3,200 | 4,323mah battery- Always On Display- Face ID- iOS 16$1099 | $1199 pic.twitter.com/roMxY8cBmdJune 28, 2022 See more

So what would you be getting for this alleged price increase? Quite a lot, actually. As you'll see in our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview, we could see the biggest differences ever between the two new iPhone lineups. This includes a 48MP main camera for the Pro phones (up from 12MP), which is also mentioned in this latest leak, and 8K video recording.

In addition, @TheGalax_ reiterates the rumor that we've heard about the iPhone 14 Pro series getting an always-on display. This would presumably work hand in hand with some of the new customizable lock screen features in iOS 16.

Other iPhone 14 Pro specs spilled in this tweet include storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB (sorry, no 2TB option), 8GB of RAM and battery sizes of 3,200 mAh and 4,323 mAh for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro has a battery size of 3,095 mAh and the Pro Max 4,352 mAh.

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro series should also stand out because it's tipped to ditch the notch in favor of a new punch hole and pill-shaped cutout for the display. And we could see a titanium alloy finish option, but that seems up in the air at this point.

In a more upbeat economy, a $100 price hike would already raise eyebrows for the iPhone 14 Pro series. So Apple will really need to justify all of these upgrades for would-be shoppers.

The good news is that the iPhone 14 Max (or should we call it iPhone 14 Plus?) will reportedly offer a big 6.7-inch screen for a relatively affordable $899. So you might have a lot of people deciding the cheaper Max is good enough.