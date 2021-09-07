iPhone 13 launch date tipped for September 14 as carrier teases 'next generation'

Apple could finally reveal the iPhone 13 on September 14, going by a tweet by U.K. telecom carrier Sky Mobile.

The company tweeted a short video claiming “the next generation is about to land” with a link that takes us to a landing page to register interest in a specific Sky Mobile offer before September 14. Given all the iPhone 13 leaks and rumors so far, this event looks to almost certainly be the next Apple event, where the new iPhone is highly likely to be shown off.

This is given further weight by a render of an off-white box Sky posted in its video and on its landing page. This looks very much like the type of box we'd expect an iPhone to come in, albeit a little thick given that Apple stopped including power bricks with the iPhone 12.

We think it's time to treat yourself to something new 👀Sky Mobile customers: if there's one good choice you make today, let it be registering your interest to to get all the info on the upcoming announcement, trust us 🎁👉 https://t.co/BolP4S9xxo pic.twitter.com/r7E3MbBIR6September 3, 2021 See more

Apple has, of course, not confirmed or even acknowledged any of this. But we’re rather certain that it’ll reveal the date for its next product showcase in a matter of days, if not hours. Tuesday tends to be the day Apple has previously sent out event invites, so we're getting ready.

As for what we can expect at the event, the iPhone 13 range is expected to be made up of four models: the standard and mini iPhone 13 handsets, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Across the board, we’re expecting to see a new chipset, likely the A15 Bionic, improved photography capabilities, bigger batteries and a smaller notch. The iPhone 12 Pro models are also expected to have a better ultrawide camera and 120Hz refresh rate LTPO displays as well as possible always-on displays.

Alongside the next-gen iPhones, we’re also expecting to see the AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7. Both are expected to have notable evolutions in terms of design and capabilities; take a look at our Apple event predictions for more insight into what we're anticipating.