We’re little over a day away from Apple’s big iPhone 12 launch event , and the leaks are going into overdrive to get us the last few bits of information before Apple has a chance to tell us itself.

We’ve already seen one leak suggesting the iPhone 12 will have a massive camera upgrade, and now we’ve heard more details about the phone’s battery life. News that’s going to be simultaneously good and bad.

This news comes from leaker Max Weinbach (aka @PineLeaks ) who received a massive load of information about the new iPhones. Among it was information about the battery life for three of the four iPhone 12 models we’re expecting to see tomorrow, and we’re feeling pretty ambivalent about the revelations.

Weinbach claims that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max will get at least an extra hour of battery life, which is always a good thing. Good battery life is incredibly important in a phone, and the more time you have the better. Sadly this news also comes with information that the iPhone 12 Mini will have worse battery life than the iPhone 11 -- all because of its small size.

https://t.co/XjFk5c1zNMExpect at least an 1 hour battery life increase for the Pro Models. As seen in internal tests, the 5.4" iPhone will perform worse than the current iPhone 11, which is expected because of its form factor.October 11, 2020

That’s almost to be expected, since smaller phones have less room for the larger batteries that keep phones going for longer. But that doesn’t make the news any less disappointing, especially for those who were looking for a slightly cheaper way to buy themselves an iPhone 12 this year.

The only question is how long the battery is going to last. And we’re just going to have to wait and see whether Apple has anything to say about it during tomorrow’s big event.

Still at the very least we can hope to enjoy a phone that offers all sorts of improvements over the iPhone 11. Improvements like 5G connectivity, the A14 Bionic chipset, massive camera improvements, and more. All in all there’s a great deal to look forward to, and we don’t have long before we get to see it all for ourselves - and not through the eyes of leakers.

Don’t forget you can tune in to watch the iPhone 12 event for yourself, or you can come back to Tom’s Guide for all the news and announcements.