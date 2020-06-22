iPad Pro with killer Mini-LED display enters production — and it could arrive this year

The next iPad Pro is being built now, at least according to sources. And it's going to make the iPad Pro an even thinner and lighter tablet — with even better screen technology — that could make one of the best tablets even better.

This news comes to us from the Koren website The Elec, which is reporting that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display "is in trial production," and that it will "launch in the fourth quarter at the earliest."

The report echoes earlier rumors that Mini-LED screens are also coming to upcoming MacBooks and Apple displays.

The panels for the Mini-LED iPad Pro are coming from LG Display. The article contradicts itself on when exactly these new iPad Pros will debut, saying both "later in the year" and "fourth quarter at the earliest."

We're a little doubtful of a 2020 release. Apple already released a 2020 iPad Pro, and for the company typically doesn't release two versions of the same device in the same year.

Why Mini-LEDs matter

The Mini-LED iPad Pro would see Apple switch from LCD technology, and the benefits would begin with the display quality.

While OLEDs get all the attention these days, the up and coming Mini-LED panels also offer great contrast ratios and truer black tones, as well as higher brightness. They accomplish this by using smaller LEDs (light emitting diodes), as their name suggests, to power the backlights in displays.

Mini-LED screens also don't suffer from the burn-in issue that can affect OLED screens.