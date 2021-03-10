iPad Pro 2021 with mini-LED display release date just leaked

Apple's new iPad Pro 2021 is due very soon, according to a new report — which is all about analyzing the tea-leaves from Apple's supply chain. And this rumor points to confirming the huge display quality upgrade that's long been rumored.

The conversation starts with a paywalled DigiTimes article, where the Taipei-based tech site claims that production is ramping up at touchscreen display-maker GIS. This work is said to be on the heavily-rumored iPad Pro 2021. DigiTimes' sources said the new iPad Pro will launch near the end of March or shortly thereafter. This makes sense given the leak we just heard about an Apple March event.

Leakers DyanRui and Jon Prosser have both marked March 23 on the calendar as the day of this Apple event, where we also expect Apple AirTags to debut.

As for the iPad Pro, the mini-LED display is so hotly anticipated because it upgrades the current LCD panels in three ways: improving contrast ratios, providing truer black tones and enhancing brightness. Rumors put Apple's interest in OLED iPads and MacBooks (which would offer similar gains) at 2022, so this technology could be a stepping-stone.

As for the rest of the new iPad's features, we expect the latest A or M-series Apple silicon processor. The CPU could be the Apple M1 chip seen in the current MacBook Air and Pro and Mac mini. It suggests that Apple is reducing the number of processors SKUs in its lineup, which could be a trick to cut down on costs.

There's also a new 3rd Gen Apple Pencil that's leaked out, and the big feature would be interchangeable tips with differing features.

The new iPad Pro will need a serious feature that makes you “ooh” and “ahh” because the 2020 model was so practically-perfect, save for its high price. The mini-LED screen may be just the thing Apple needs to make people get gobsmacked at its tablet screens once more, if only going to retail stores to see them for ourselves weren’t such a potential issue.