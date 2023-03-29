iOS 16.5's first beta adds Siri screen recording and multi-view for sports

iOS 16.5 beta 1 has arrived, and it's brought with it a few new features that fans of sports and screen recordings may well love.

We've only just got the stable release of iOS 16.4, but Apple's iOS developers have pushed out the first developer version of iOS 16.5, marking what could be the final package of updates for iOS 16.

We shouldn't expect iOS 16.5 to offer too many new abilities. As Apple expert Mark Gurman (opens in new tab) points out, iOS 17 is likely to debut in just a couple of months and development efforts are probably going into making that as polished as possible. That said, there are still a couple of new features found in the beta by various parties.

Screen recording with Siri

9to5Mac (opens in new tab) uncovered that Siri has been given the new ability to start a screen recording for you in the beta. You can already ask Siri to take screenshots for you, so this was an obvious next step for Apple to take. It should make it easier to start impromptu recordings without having to root around in Control Center for the button.

Apple News My Sports tab

My Sports was added to the Apple News app in the original iOS 16 release, but it wasn't particularly obvious where it lived in the app's Today section. The new dedicated My Sports tab at the bottom of the app (spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab)) now makes it very clear where to go if you want to keep track of your favored teams' games or related news.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Apple TV multi-view

Code in the Apple TV app found by MacRumors' Steve Moser (opens in new tab) points to Apple adding split-screen functionality for sports broadcasts. It suggests you'll be able to watch up to four different video sources at once, handy if your teams are playing at clashing times.

As always with new betas, it's currently only available to users with an Apple developer account. The public beta of iOS 16.5 should arrive soon for anyone to try, but we do recommend never installing beta software on a primary device in case of bugs that could harm your data.