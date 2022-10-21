India vs Pakistan live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

One of the great rivalries in sport resumes with the India vs Pakistan live stream— and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

India vs Pakistan live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The India vs Pakistan live stream takes place Sunday, October 23.

► Time 9 a.m. BST / 4 a.m. ET / 1 A.m. PT / 7 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

India beat Australia in their final warm-up match before the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were beaten by England. However, this is the contest that will really matter to them.

In the 11 previous meetings between these teams in this format of the game, India have claimed eight victories, with Pakistan getting three. They met twice in the Asia Cup earlier in the year. There, India won the first encounter by 5 wickets, while Pakistan got a win by the same margin in the second match. They went on to lose the final to Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma’s side will be expected to perform better than they did in the 2021 T20 World Cup, in which they did not make it beyond the group stage. However, they will have to do so without their key fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed 70 wickets in 60 international T20 matches. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will lead his side’s batting efforts, along with Mohammad Rizwan.

Matches between these two are always firey affairs. Don’t miss a moment by watching the India vs Pakistan live stream.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream wherever you are

The India vs Pakistan live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in the UK

The India vs Pakistan live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and via the Sky Go app.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for (opens in new tab), you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the India vs Pakistan live stream on either Willow TV (opens in new tab) or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 (opens in new tab) and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream, in the form of Fox Sports (opens in new tab) or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 7-day free trial available for Kayo (opens in new tab) if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the India vs Pakistan live stream on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in India

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan live stream on either Star Sports (opens in new tab) or Disney Plus Hotstar (opens in new tab).

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here (opens in new tab).

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to follow the India vs Pakistan live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan live stream in Pakistan

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the India vs Pakistan live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab) — which means they can enjoy the game for free.

It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab), where they can follow the India vs Pakistan live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the action wherever you are are.