India vs England live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup game online

The 29th match of this World Cup brings together the barn-storming hosts against the reigning T20 and ODI world champions at Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. On paper, it should be a mouth-watering prospect. It still is, but probably primarily for India’s batsmen and bowlers. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the India vs England live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

England have been abject this World Cup. A team full of experienced players who still should be at or near their peak has been woefully short of form. The batsmen have managed only five half centuries between them, the lowest by any side. The bowling has lacked penetration. Selection has been muddled.

This was to be the final hurrah at the World Cup for this England side. They have aged together – the eleven that played their last game were all in their 30s. Next World Cup it will be an utterly different-looking England side. How to select that side, when the best 100 or more white-ball players in the country now play the Hundred instead of 50-over cricket, will be a challenge.

Unbeaten India, on the other hand, have progressed through their home tournament imperiously. Batting second each time, they have reached their target with an average of 10.5 overs to spare.

England have won four, and India three, of the side’s meetings at World Cups. The widespread expectation is that India will level this at 4-4. But India 2023 has been one for upsets. However, an England victory might count as the biggest of the lot.

This day/night match starts at 2pm IST. Here's everything you need to get India vs England live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs England live streams for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

It's also worth noting that 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including this one, all Aussie games, the semis and the final.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs England cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, such as 9Now, you'd select 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs England live stream.

India vs England live streams by country

How to watch India vs England live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch India vs England on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs England live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs England live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs England live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs England live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs England live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch India vs England for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service which has the rights to 18 games, including this one, all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final.

For all the other fixtures at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 down under, you'll need the Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

How to watch India vs England live stream in India

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.