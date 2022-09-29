I just saw Samsung’s 98-inch Neo QLED TV up close — and it’s epic

Samsung has announced a new 98-inch Neo QLED TV, because who wouldn't want an impossibly large 4K TV in their living room?

Officially called called the Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV, this big screen promises a bright picture and theater-quality sound — and it's a total spectacle up close.

The 98-inch Neo QLED QN100B TV is an evolution of the Samsung QN90B, one of the company's flagship Neo QLED model this year. But the QN90B only goes up to 85-inches, which, don't get me wrong, is still plenty massive for most people. Yet demand for bigger TVs doesn't seem to be letting up — just look at the 97-inch LG G2 OLED TV, for example.

The major hold-up is that you'll pay big money for big screens, as we learned with the G2's official $25,000 price tag. Samsung isn't a sharing a price for the 98-inch Neo QLED TV, but we'd expect it to be in the same ballpark.

It's definitely going to be expensive, but Samsung hopes some added premiums in the QN100B TV will help justify the price.

The biggest selling point? A beefy speaker system.

The Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV features 120W, 6.4.4-channel sound with Dolby Atmos, leveraging an upgraded version of the company's Object Tracking Sound technology called Cinema Object Tracking Sound. If you're getting this TV you'll probably invest in a full home entertainment setup complete with a soundbar and sub, but it's good to know the audio might be able to hold its own.

Brightness could also be a selling point: Samsung advertises 5,000 nits peak brightness, or double the brightness of the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV. That was one of the best TVs we ever tested in terms of brightness, so if the QN100B is actually is significantly brighter it'd be some feat. It would also position this TV to maintain a strong picture even in rooms with large windows or lots of natural light.

It was hard to gauge the true brightness capabilities in a brief demo with the 98-inch TV, though we were mesmerized by the overall picture we saw. The color range and clarity looked nothing short of spectacular. Even the contrast seemed well-controlled, which could be a concern of an especially bright TV panel.

Otherwise it has the features you might expect: 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, the One Connect Box, and Samsung's smart TV platform. This year the company rolled out the “New Home Screen,” which features a Media Screen, Gaming Hub and refreshed Ambient Mode.

So how soon will you be able to get one in your own home? If you've got the money — and the space — set aside for it, the 98-inch QN100B TV should be available by the end of the year. Until then, you'll just have to settle for the 85-inch Samsung QN90B or the new 65-inch QD-OLED, the Samsung S95B OLED.