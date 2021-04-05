GameStop Xbox Series S now sold out — how to get a console next time

Update: The Xbox Series S is now sold out. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock tracker for updates on Xbox Series X|S inventory.

GameStop is kicking off the new week with some fresh Xbox Series S inventory.

Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at GameStop. The retailer usually has the console available as part of a pricier bundle, so if you've been looking for the standalone console — this is your best shot. If you can't see the "add to cart" button, refresh the page or try opening the link via an incognito web browser. (There is no Xbox Series X available at the moment).

Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

Track Xbox Series X|S inventory

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that while less powerful than the Xbox Series X — the Xbox Series S still manages to impress.

Sure, games look better on the more powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it's worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots. Also, make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock coverage for the latest updates.