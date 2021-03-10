Hurry! Roku Premiere is just $25 right now in this Amazon deal

Due to the worldwide pandemic, everyone in 2020 turned to streaming services for entertainment, and it looks like this year is following the same trend. So if you're on the lookout to score one of the very best streaming devices, we've got you covered.

Amazon currently has the Roku Premiere on sale for just $24.99. That's saving you $10 off its original price of $35, which makes it one of the best Amazon deals you can get right now. And with Amazon's fastest delivery service, you'll be able to get a hold of your brand-new Roku device as soon as the next day.

Roku Premiere: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

The Roku Premiere offers 4K streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal takes a healthy $10 off one of our favorite streaming devices around, making it even more essential. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy.View Deal

The Roku streaming media players are regularly praised for being the industry's best. We've previously awarded the Roku Streaming Stick+ the sweet number one spot in our roundup of the best streaming devices on the market right now.

Now, the Roku Premiere also proves to be the ultimate choice for 4K and HDR streaming. This device allows you to indulge in all of the best streaming services available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV and more - all in gorgeous (you guessed it) 4K quality.

Weighing just 0.08 Pounds, the Roku Premiere also gives you access to some of the best cable alternatives, such as Sling, HBO Max, ABC and etc.

For comparison, one of the Roku's biggest competitors, the Amazon Fire 4K TV stick ($50) offers pretty much the same for nearly twice as much.

In our Roku Premiere review , we enjoyed its superb 4K HDR performance, intuitive interface and the versatile choice of streaming services. And although it cuts corners in terms of design, this can be easily overlooked for a price tag of $25.

You can also voice control your Roku Premiere using your favorite AI home assistant, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.