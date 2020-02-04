Hurry! Lenovo Chromebook 100e just dropped to $99

Great news if you're in the market for a cheap laptop to handle basic everyday tasks.

Best Buy currently has the Lenovo 100e Chromebook on sale for $99. Normally, priced at $169, that's $70 in savings and just $10 shy of its all-time price low. It's one of the best cheap Chromebook deals available right now.

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is on sale for just $99. It's a solid pick for students or anyone who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.View Deal

The Lenovo 100e runs on Google ChromeOS and is one of the least-expensive machines out there. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

ChomeOS gives you online and offline access to productivity apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets.

The Lenovo Chromebook 100e is built to withstand falls from as high as a student's desk. Port-wise, the 100e gives you a USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and a microSD card slot.

While its specs may not rock your world, it's a solid, affordable machine for basic use. It's ideal for students or anyone who wants a small laptop to write, browse the Internet or stream media with.