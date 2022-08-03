How to watch They/Them online — release date and time

When you They/Them online, you check into a sleepaway camp that you'll be eager to check out of. Oh, and Kevin Bacon stars as a creepy camp counselor you won't want to do a trust fall with.

They/Them release date and time They/Them premieres on Friday (August 5).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET

At Camp Whistler, camp overseer Owen Whistler (Bacon) is running a conversion camp for LGBTQIA+ that is trying very hard to not alienate its campers. That said, when the bus rolls up and Jordan (Theo Germaine) already doesn't fit into the camp, they can already tell this place isn't where they should be.

You see, Camp Whistler makes an obvious, preventable mistake with binary bunking options for men and women that excludes those, like Jordan, who use they/them pronouns. Things get worse when trans woman Alexandra is forced to bunk with the men after being shamed for a "deception" about her gender.

Throughout the film, a slasher lurks ready to strike. Reports suggest that the actuall kills come in a little too late. Still, the emotional drama that the campers endure looks to be frightening enough to make up for that.

Here's everything you need to know to watch They/Them online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!

How to watch They/Them online from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch They/Them if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch They/Them online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch They/Them on Friday (August 5) starting at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Can you watch They/Them in the UK?

Peacock is currently available in the U.K., so you'll probably be able to stream They/Them there.

Can you watch They/Them in Canada or Australia?

Our friends in Canada and Australia will have trouble streaming They/Them — as Peacock isn't in the great white north or down under yet. And we can't find streaming release details for those regions either.

