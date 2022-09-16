How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, is reverberating around the world. She died peacefully on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. The service will be broadcast in dozens of countries beyond the United Kingdom. Billions of people are expected to tune into the coverage.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. After the funeral, a procession led by her son, King Charles III, will accompany the queen's coffin to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip. He passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Here is a guide to watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on television networks across the globe.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on BBC

The BBC has been airing nearly non-stop coverage since the queen's death. It is live-streaming the lying-in-state for viewers who wish to pay their respects virtually.

The funeral will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC News, as well as streaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC website, beginning at 6 a.m. BST with previews on BBC Breakfast and continuing throughout the day.

BBC's coverage will also be simulcast in the U.S. on PBS.

Here is the detailed schedule (all times BST):

6 a.m. - Breakfast

8 a.m. - The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

5 p.m. - BBC News

5:50 p.m. - BBC London News

6:15 p.m. - The One Show: Our Queen Remembered

6:50 p.m. - Film: Paddington 2 (R)

8:30 p.m. - The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day

10:00 p.m. - BBC News and Weather

11:00 p.m. - BBC London News

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on ITV

ITV will air live, uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral starting at 6 a.m. BST with a preview on Good Morning Britain and continuing through the service and procession to Windsor Castle. It will be simulcast on all five ITV channels and the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on Sky

Sky is making its live, uninterrupted coverage of the funeral free on Sky News, the Sky News app, YouTube, Freeview and its social media channels. Here is the schedule (all times BST):

5 a.m. - Kay Burley live from Westminster

9 a.m. - Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan broadcast the funeral procession

11 a.m. - Funeral service

2 a.m. - Dermot Murnaghan covering procession from Westminster to St. George’s Chapel

7 p.m. - Mark Austin will reflect on key events

9 p.m. - Daily round up

10 p.m. - Anna Botting concludes coverage

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on CNN

CNN will air Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, though the exact schedule has not been announced.

CNN is available with a cable package or via a live TV service like Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on PBS

PBS is partnering with the BBC to air their coverage of the funeral, starting at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT. It will be available on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

PBS is a free broadcast channel, available via local stations across the U.S.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on Fox News

Fox News will begin their coverage of the funeral at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT. Martha MacCallum will anchor from London, joined by Ainsley Earhardt and Piers Morgan.

Fox News is available with a cable package or via a live TV service like Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on ABC, CBS and NBC

The U.S. broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC have indicated they will air live coverage of the queen's funeral on Sept. 19. Details on start times and anchors will be announced soon.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on CBC

Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, and the country has declared Queen Elizabeth II's funeral day a federal holiday.

CBC will air live coverage of the funeral starting at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBCNews.ca. It will be hosted from London by chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and Morning Live host Heather Hiscox.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online on Australian channels

As a member state of the Commonwealth, Australia will mourn the day of the queen's funeral. A public bank holiday has been declared for Sept. 22.

The funeral will be broadcast live on the Australian channels Seven, Nine and ABC. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. AEST and will run into the late morning hours of Sept. 20.