How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online — premiere date and time

It’s time to couple up for the summer as Love Island UK is back for its 10th series. The latest season of the reality TV juggernaut begins next week (Monday, June 5), and promises weeks of guilty-pleasure viewing as a fresh crop of 10 sexy singletons take a vacation to paradise in the hopes of finding love. More details on them below.

Love Island UK 2023 premiere details Date: Love Island UK 2023 is set to premiere on Monday (June 5).

Time: 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT.

Channels: It will broadcast on ITV2 and also be available to stream via ITV X (formerly known as ITV Hub). It is expected to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this month.

It might feel like the most recent edition of Love Island UK only just finished, but the show’s latest summer season could be one of its most unmissable yet. This year’s group of islanders are promising to cause drama aplenty, and the producers are expected to roll out some fresh twists to shake up the well-established formula.

For this latest season, the show will return to its traditional home in Majorca in Spain, after the winter series moved things over to South Africa. The show will once again be hosted by Maya James this summer as well. There’s no denying that Love Island 2023 is sure to be appointment television for reality TV fans across the globe.

The Love Island UK 2023 premiere date has been set for Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2. After which it will air Sunday through Fridays in the same time slot. Viewers in the U.S. should expect a slightly later air date on Hulu, but we’re still awaiting full detail on exactly when Love Island UK 2023 will land across the pond.

If you’re wondering how to watch Love Island UK 2023 online, and from anywhere, then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch Love Island UK 2023 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially even for FREE.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 for free

Love Island UK 2023 is available to watch for FREE in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 Sunday through Friday at 9 p.m. and also streams online via ITV X. You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch Love Island UK 2023 using a VPN.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US

Hulu has long been Love Island UK's home in the States, and it's unlikely that will change this summer. There aren't yet any confirmed details on when Love Island 2023 UK will land on U.S. soil, but typically episodes land on the streaming service a couple of weeks after they've aired in the U.K.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the UK

As you would expect, watching the Love Island UK 2023 in the U.K. is fairly straightforward. The reality show broadcasts Sunday through Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV X. The season premieres on Monday, June 5.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2023 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch Love Island UK via on-demand service 9Now. New episodes will drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST from Wednesday, June 7.

Even better, every single previous season of Love Island UK and also Love Island Australia are currently available to watch on 9Now. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

Can you watch Love Island UK 2023 in Canada?

Sadly, the answer appears to not be as straightforward as we'd like. We cannot find any proof that any Canadian networks or services will be streaming Love Island 2023's summer season yet. We will update this story if and when we learn of a Canadian streaming option.

That means anyone traveling to the Great White North should take this opportunity to use a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, to log into their preferred services from back home.

Love Island UK 2023 cast

Molly Marsh - 21, musical theatre performer from Doncaster

- 21, musical theatre performer from Doncaster Tyrique Hyde - 24, semi-professional footballer from Essex

- 24, semi-professional footballer from Essex Ella Thomas - 23, model from Glasgow

- 23, model from Glasgow Mehdi Edno - 26, communications manager from London

- 26, communications manager from London Mitchel Taylor - 26, gas engineer from Sheffield

- 26, gas engineer from Sheffield Catherine Agbaje - 22, real estate agent from Dublin

- 22, real estate agent from Dublin Jess Harding - 22, aesthetics practitioner from London

- 22, aesthetics practitioner from London André Furtado - 21, business owner from Dudley

- 21, business owner from Dudley Ruchee Gurung - 24, beautician from Sutton

- 24, beautician from Sutton George Fensom - 24, business development executive from Bedford