How to watch In The Heights online or in theaters

In The Heights release date and time In The Heights hits theaters today (Thursday, June 10). It's available on HBO Max, where it arrived at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT.

It's time to visit Washington Heights when we watch In The Heights online with HBO Max (or in theaters, if your barrio allows). Yes, Lin Manuel Miranda's other massive project is finally getting its time to shine on the big and small screens, as Usnavi de la Vega shows us life on 181st Street.

The film, of course, is an adaptation of LMM's 2012 stage production of the same name. It's led by Anthony Ramos, who Hamilton fans will recall has played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. The cast is rounded out by some other big names, such as Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black). Oh, and musician Marc Anthony is along for the ride too.

The film focuses on the struggles of young folks in upper-upper Manhattan, with dreams that their friends may think are too far-away for their reach. The bigger story at hand is the plight of DREAMers, the U.S. residents who immigrated to the country via the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, known as the DREAM Act. The DREAMers are at risk for deportation, and the block is trying to find a solution.

Overall, In The Heights looks like the joyful feel-good movie that many could truly use right now. Its musical numbers and liveliness should bring some excitement to your evening.

How to watch In The Heights in theaters and online

In the U.S., In The Heights arrived on June 10 in theaters and on HBO Max. The streaming service added it at at 3 a.m. ET on June 10, and will have it until Sunday, July 11, per HBO Max's standard practice of having new releases from Warner for 31 days.

In The Heights isn't on the ad-supported version of HBO Max, though, as none of these big movies will be.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month.

How to watch In The Heights in Canada

Mixed news for our neighbors in the Great White North! You may not have HBO Max, but In The Heights is going to be available via paid video-on-demand services — for $24.99 (plus tax) for a 48-hour rental, as well as in theaters.

It is in theaters as of June 10 and on VOD services as of 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT — basically the same as in the U.S.

How to watch In The Heights in the UK

Our friends across the pond don't get HBO Max, so they need to wait a little bit. In The Heights hits U.K. theaters on June 18 according to IMDb and other sites.