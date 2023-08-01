How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online: Peacock release date, time

Yes, it's finally time to go (or return) to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Peacock is getting the film 120 days after its April 5th debut, which sounds like a huge wait for a kids movie. Except Mario's animated adventure was a much bigger hit than the original live action Mario movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date and time • Date: Thursday (Aug. 3)

• Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

The highest-grossing film based on a video game ever, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a pretty simple story. Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) stumble their way from New York City to the Mushroom Kingdom and its adjacent majestic worlds.

Unfortunately, a fork in the pipes splits the brothers apart, with Luigi winding up in the clutches of Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black). Mario gets the nicer trip at first, winding up in the company of helpful Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and then meeting Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Of course, Bowser being Bowser, Luigi's captor only wants to track down Mario, destroy him, conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Peach. She wants none of that. So, to save the day, Mario has to form alliances, including one with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), his first ever enemy (in the games, that is).

So, here's how to watch the Mario movie online, and the trailer too:

How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and trying to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie without it can get a bit confusing.

How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the US

Aside from digital rental and purchase (and optical media) the only way to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie is on Peacock. It's in the $5.99 per month in the Peacock Premium tier, but the $9.99 per month Peacock Premium Plus gives you an ad-free experience.

In addition to the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peacock also has WWE live streams, a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Peacock isn't available outside of the U.S.. but you can buy or rent on Amazon Canada, Amazon UK and Amazon Australia.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock.

