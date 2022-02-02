How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online for free

You can scratch your Survivor itch by watching Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online, as the latest season of the hit reality show series is back with a new twist. This time, the 24 castaways are comprised of relatives.

How to watch AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR: schedule and channel` New episodes: Australian Survivor airs every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evening.

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. AEDT / 8.30 a.m. GMT

Channel: Channel 10 in Australia

Streaming for free: On 10Play

Outside of Australia? Use Express VPN to watch from anywhere

That means these two dozen contestants will include new and returning Survivor cast members who are parents with their children, as well as couples and siblings. And because there's no drama like in-laws drama, we're guessing we're getting some of that too.

Three episodes of the show have aired so far, and we've already seen siblings Kate and Andy get eliminated. Cast in opposing tribes, Andy was booted from the Water tribe on Day 2, and Kate was banished from the Blood tribe on day 7. But Kate wasn't the prime target, as she only had 3 votes cast against her.

That's because we've already seen an immunity idol used this early in the game. In episode 3 (day 7), 51-year-old David Goodchild of Morningside in Queensland saved himself by using this idol, thus negating the 8 votes against him. Kate, the runner-up in votes, was then sent home. His daughter Brianna (26, from Brisbane) was just eliminated in the previous episode, and he clearly didn't want to meet the same fate.

How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in Australia for free

The free-to-air Channel 10 is the official broadcast channel for Australian Survivor: Blood V Water. New episodes are broadcast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you miss that 7.30 p.m. AEDT broadcast, you can stream episodes for free online at 10Play. Look for Australian Survivor season 10.

If you're an Australian who's currently outside of Australia but wants to access (or make) a 10Play account, you can do so pretty easily with a VPN. Let us explain more:

How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water from anywhere on Earth

If you're an Australian who is not living in Australia now, and still want to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water from wherever you happen to be, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

We've tested many different services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

A combination of speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Can you watch the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in the US?

Unlike many shows that air first in Australia, we've got some good news for Americans who want to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water. While the series doesn't have a U.S. debut just yet, we do know where it will likely go. Paramount Plus is the home of Australian Survivor in the U.S., and so it will likely land there when it arrives.

That said, the use of a service such as ExpressVPN will let vacationing Aussies watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water from the States.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. You can get one free month of Paramount Plus for free with the code PEAKSALE.

Can you watch the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in the UK?

Much like us in the States, those across the pond will need to wait — and they know where to expect Australian Survivor: on Amazon Prime Video. As is the case over here, there is no announced release date.

Previous seasons can be streamed, though, as the service is carrying Australian Survivor up to the All Stars season.

As mentioned above, if you want to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water live, you can still stream it from the UK, provided you've got a VPN which can let you stream the series with Australia if that's where you are usually based.

Can you watch the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in New Zealand?

Fortunately, the folks in New Zealand have a similar situation with ups and downs.

The free channel TVNZ 2 broadcasts new episodes of a different season of Aussie Survivor, Brains V Brawn, at 7.30pm NZDT on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. So, much like the Americans with Paramount Plus and the Brits with Prime Video, New Zealanders know where to wait.

TVNZ offers episodes of Aussie Survivor on TVNZ OnDemand, which just like TVNZ 2, is completely free to watch. You just need to sign up.

Want to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water live? Well, just like Americans and Brits, we recommend you look into a proper VPN.

Can you watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in Canada?

Unlike the Americans and the Brits, Canadians don't even have a likely destination for watching Australian Survivor when it eventually comes out. Bummer, eh?

Of course, as you might guess, you could skirt geo-fencing with a VPN if you're an Aussie who happens to be in Canada right now.