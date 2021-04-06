How to activate Siri’s new voices in iOS 14.5

Siri has been around for almost ten years now, but for most of that time, there's only been the choice of a couple of voices, assuming you want Siri to share your accent. That's all about to change though.

Apple has introduced two new voices for Siri in version 6 of the iOS 14.5 beta (and iPadOS 14.5). If you have the beta installed, then you can try this out right now and find your new favorite personality for the ever-ready digital assistant.

These new voice packs are the biggest change to how Apple's digital assistant sounds in almost eight years, since American users first had the option to switch between male and female Siri voices in iOS 7 (the British Siri got this option later in iOS 7.1).

Currently you'll need to be signed up for the beta and have the iOS 14.5 beta downloaded to access these new voices, but you can also just wait for Apple to finish testing iOS 14.5 and roll it out to all users, likely within the next month. We recommend the latter if you don't have a spare iPhone or iPad lying around to install the beta on, since using in-development software on your daily device could mean running into unexpected bugs.

Trying out the beta gives you access to more besides new Siri voices. It also permits you to unlock your iPhone from your Apple Watch (handy if you're wearing a mask that blocks Face ID), to recalibrate your iPhone's Battery Health for a more accurate reading and makes other smaller enhancements to the iOS experience.

How to change Siri voices in iOS 14.5

Assuming you have iOS 14.5 installed, there are only a few steps you need to follow to swap your Siri's voice. Just keep in mind that this option is only for the English language Siri right now, although Apple will no doubt expand its offerings for other languages in the near future.

1. In the Settings app, go to "Siri & Search"

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. In this menu, select "Siri Voice"

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Choose an accent, then sample the voice options.

Voices 2 and 3 are the new additions

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. When you've found your new voice, select it and wait for it to download.

When the download is complete, you're ready to try out your new Siri voice for real.