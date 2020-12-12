Holiday mattress deal knocks 33% off everything at GhostBed

We're almost at the mid-point of December and mattress deals are still going strong. In fact, this weekend we've spotted one of the best discounts of the year.

For a limited time, GhostBed is taking 33% off sitewide via coupon code "GHOST33". Plus, you'll get two free luxury pillows ($170 value) with the purchase of any mattress. That's the biggest sitewide discount we've seen from GhostBed.

GhostBed: 33% off sitewide + 2 free pillows @ GhostBed

Save $550: The holidays are in full swing at GhostBed. The mattress manufacturer is taking 33% off sitewide via coupon "GHOST33". Plus, purchase any mattress and you'll get two free luxury pillows ($170 value). After discount, you can get the base GhostBed Mattress twin for $398.65 (was $595) or queen for $767.15 (was $1,145). It's the biggest discount we've ever seen from GhostBed.View Deal

If you're looking for the most economical purchase, you can't go wrong with the GhostBed on sale for $767.15 (queen) via coupon "GHOST33". It's $378 off and the least-expensive mattress in the sale.

However, it's the GhostBed Luxe which holds a spot in our best mattress guide. The 3-inch deep luxury foam mattress comes packed with next-gen cooling tech and is known as the coolest mattress around. It's top layer consists of a cool-to-touch quilted cover made from fibre that boosts airflow. There's also a soothing memory foam gel that neutralizes your body heat. After coupon, the GhostBed Luxe costs $767.15, which is $378 off.

Make sure to snag this deal while you can because the coupon is only valid through December 14.